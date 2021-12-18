Wrestling: Tigers victorious in home invitational tournament

GALION — The Galion High School wrestling team gave itself a nice Christmas gift a week early with a dominating performance in a home invitational tournament on Saturday.
“Galion wrestling had another great day on the mat today,” head coach Brent Tyrrell said. “Our team won the team championship and we also had some great individual performances. Good job all that wrestled we made some adjustments and improved from earlier this week. Thank you to all the volunteers that helped make this a successful event your help is much appreciated.”
Five Tigers won individual championships as the team piled up 303.5 points en route to winning the tournament title. Galion’s weight-class winners included sophomore Aydan Reyes (138 pounds), junior Brodyn Butcher (144 pounds), senior Sam Wegesin (150 pounds), sophomore Landon Campbell (190 pounds), and sophomore Alex Griffith (285 pounds).
Griffith finished with a 4-0 record, recording three of his four victories via pinfall. He was voted the tournament’s MVP. Griffith won a 7-6 decision against Bellevue’s Brock Nunez in the heavyweight championship match.
Campbell went 5-0 in the tournament and won all five matches via pinfall. He recorded two pinfalls in less than 40 seconds. Campbell pinned Van Wert’s Caleb Bledsoe in 1:11 to win the 190-pound weight class title.
Wegesin also posted a 5-o record on Saturday. He recorded four pinfall victories. Wegesin pinned Buckeye Central’s Kamdyn Vanderpool in 64 seconds to win the 150-pound championship.
Butcher posted a 5-0 record with four pinfall wins. In the 144-pound title bout, he scored a major decision (9-0) against Bellevue’s Dax Heuring.
Reyes went 4-0, posting two pinfall wins. He recorded a 5-0 decision against Van Wert’s Dennis Sudduth in the 138-pound championship match.
Galion juniors Kiddren Clark (120 pounds) and Ryder McCabe (157 pounds) and senior Caden Roberts (215 pounds) each finished runnerup in their respective weight classes. Clark and McCabe each posted 4-1 records and Roberts finished with a 3-2 mark in the tournament.
Freshman Arius Swaim (126 pounds) and sophomores Houston Frank (132 pounds) and Linkon Tyrrell (165 pounds) each placed third in the tournament. They each finished with a 4-1 record.
Freshman Falco Frank placed fourth at 113 pounds. Senior Mitchell Young (215 pounds) and freshman Allen Carver (132 pounds) each placed fifth. Young and Carver each posted a 3-2 record in the tournament.
Galion Pool Invitational Wrestling Tournament
Final Team Results
1. Galion 303.5
2. Shelby 221.0
3. Marion Harding 191.0
4. Norwalk 159.0
5. Lakewood 149.0
6. Van Wert 148.0
7. Bellevue 114.5
8. Mansfield Senior 73.0
9. Buckeye Central 60.0
10. McClain 43.0
Weight Class Placers
106
1st Arthur Cain, Shelby
2nd Blake Large, Marion Harding
3rd Mason Irwin, Norwalk
4th Kaedyn Swander, Van Wert
5th Tristan Carr, Shelby
113
1st Samson St., Marion Harding
2nd Joaquin Estrada, Van Wert
3rd Falco Frank, Galion
4th Braxton Torres, Lakewood
120
1st Kaleb Ruhl, Norwalk
2nd Kiddren Clark, Galion
3rd Corey Rafferty, Lakewood
4th Nathan Cunningham, Marion Harding
5th Trey Neault, Marion Harding
6th Lane Begley, Bellevue
126
1st Drake Cerny, Marion Harding
2nd Colt Allen, Lakewood
3rd Arius Swaim, Galion
4th Ben Wright, Bellevue
5th Xavier Leal, Van Wert
6th Nathan Ganzhorn, Shelby
132
1st Garrett Montgomery, Shelby
2nd Jesse Cole, Norwalk
3rd Frank Houston, Galion
4th Ashton Baer, Van Wert
5th Allen Carver, Galion
6th Denny Lafon, Shelby
138
1st Aydan Reyes, Galion
2nd Dennis Sudduth, Van Wert
3rd Brandon Allen, Lakewood
4th Jeremiah Hash, Bellevue
5th Ashton Conrad, Marion Harding
6th Isaac Krebs, Buckeye Central
144
1st Brodyn Butcher, Galion
2nd Dax Heuring, Bellevue
3rd Ben Cooper, Bellevue
4th Eian Reineck, Norwalk
5th Riley Pottorf, McClain
6th J.R. Martin, Buckeye Central
150
1st Sam Wegesin, Galion
2nd Kamdyn Vanderpool, Buckeye Central
3rd Cameron Ross, Marion Harding
4th Trenton Cain, Shelby
5th Micah Shackle, Shelby
6th Zyion Brown, Mansfield Senior
157
1st Garrett Baker, Shelby
2nd Ryder McCabe, Galion
3rd James Smith, Van Wert
4th Derik Phillips, Norwalk
5th Josh Breakfield, McClain
6th David Garcia, Norwalk
165
1st Josh Taylor, Lakewood
2nd Kobe Johnson, Marion Harding
3rd Linkon Tyrrell, Galion
4th Garet Sipe, Shelby
5th Mason Miller, Bellevue
6th Oris Snyder, McClain
175
1st Leo Hess, Mansfield Senior
2nd Ryan Fox, Norwalk
3rd Tyler Christman, Lakewood
4th Nick Martincin, Shelby
5th Christian Thatcher, Van Wert
6th Caleb Wise, Van Wert
190
1st Landon Campbell, Galion
2nd Caleb Bledsoe, Van Wert
3rd Morgein Bigham, Van Wert
4th Skyler Winters, Shelby
5th Gabe Pearce, Norwalk
6th Kaiden Vaughn, Buckeye Central
215
1st Rashawn Turner, Marion Harding
2nd Caden Roberts, Galion
3rd Emerson Young, Shelby
4th Dylan Gross, Norwalk
5th Ryan Ritzenthaler, Norwalk
6th Mitchell Young, Galion
285
1st Alex Griffith, Galion
2nd Brock Nunez, Bellevue
3rd Mekhi Bradley, Mansfield Senior
4th Tyler Shatzer, Shelby
5th Kaleb Fellure, Lakewood
6th Morgan Obermiller, Bellevue