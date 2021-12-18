Wrestling: Tigers victorious in home invitational tournament

GALION — The Galion High School wrestling team gave itself a nice Christmas gift a week early with a dominating performance in a home invitational tournament on Saturday.

“Galion wrestling had another great day on the mat today,” head coach Brent Tyrrell said. “Our team won the team championship and we also had some great individual performances. Good job all that wrestled we made some adjustments and improved from earlier this week. Thank you to all the volunteers that helped make this a successful event your help is much appreciated.”

Five Tigers won individual championships as the team piled up 303.5 points en route to winning the tournament title. Galion’s weight-class winners included sophomore Aydan Reyes (138 pounds), junior Brodyn Butcher (144 pounds), senior Sam Wegesin (150 pounds), sophomore Landon Campbell (190 pounds), and sophomore Alex Griffith (285 pounds).

Griffith finished with a 4-0 record, recording three of his four victories via pinfall. He was voted the tournament’s MVP. Griffith won a 7-6 decision against Bellevue’s Brock Nunez in the heavyweight championship match.

Campbell went 5-0 in the tournament and won all five matches via pinfall. He recorded two pinfalls in less than 40 seconds. Campbell pinned Van Wert’s Caleb Bledsoe in 1:11 to win the 190-pound weight class title.

Wegesin also posted a 5-o record on Saturday. He recorded four pinfall victories. Wegesin pinned Buckeye Central’s Kamdyn Vanderpool in 64 seconds to win the 150-pound championship.

Butcher posted a 5-0 record with four pinfall wins. In the 144-pound title bout, he scored a major decision (9-0) against Bellevue’s Dax Heuring.

Reyes went 4-0, posting two pinfall wins. He recorded a 5-0 decision against Van Wert’s Dennis Sudduth in the 138-pound championship match.

Galion juniors Kiddren Clark (120 pounds) and Ryder McCabe (157 pounds) and senior Caden Roberts (215 pounds) each finished runnerup in their respective weight classes. Clark and McCabe each posted 4-1 records and Roberts finished with a 3-2 mark in the tournament.

Freshman Arius Swaim (126 pounds) and sophomores Houston Frank (132 pounds) and Linkon Tyrrell (165 pounds) each placed third in the tournament. They each finished with a 4-1 record.

Freshman Falco Frank placed fourth at 113 pounds. Senior Mitchell Young (215 pounds) and freshman Allen Carver (132 pounds) each placed fifth. Young and Carver each posted a 3-2 record in the tournament.

Galion Pool Invitational Wrestling Tournament

Final Team Results

1. Galion 303.5

2. Shelby 221.0

3. Marion Harding 191.0

4. Norwalk 159.0

5. Lakewood 149.0

6. Van Wert 148.0

7. Bellevue 114.5

8. Mansfield Senior 73.0

9. Buckeye Central 60.0

10. McClain 43.0

Weight Class Placers

106

1st Arthur Cain, Shelby

2nd Blake Large, Marion Harding

3rd Mason Irwin, Norwalk

4th Kaedyn Swander, Van Wert

5th Tristan Carr, Shelby

113

1st Samson St., Marion Harding

2nd Joaquin Estrada, Van Wert

3rd Falco Frank, Galion

4th Braxton Torres, Lakewood

120

1st Kaleb Ruhl, Norwalk

2nd Kiddren Clark, Galion

3rd Corey Rafferty, Lakewood

4th Nathan Cunningham, Marion Harding

5th Trey Neault, Marion Harding

6th Lane Begley, Bellevue

126

1st Drake Cerny, Marion Harding

2nd Colt Allen, Lakewood

3rd Arius Swaim, Galion

4th Ben Wright, Bellevue

5th Xavier Leal, Van Wert

6th Nathan Ganzhorn, Shelby

132

1st Garrett Montgomery, Shelby

2nd Jesse Cole, Norwalk

3rd Frank Houston, Galion

4th Ashton Baer, Van Wert

5th Allen Carver, Galion

6th Denny Lafon, Shelby

138

1st Aydan Reyes, Galion

2nd Dennis Sudduth, Van Wert

3rd Brandon Allen, Lakewood

4th Jeremiah Hash, Bellevue

5th Ashton Conrad, Marion Harding

6th Isaac Krebs, Buckeye Central

144

1st Brodyn Butcher, Galion

2nd Dax Heuring, Bellevue

3rd Ben Cooper, Bellevue

4th Eian Reineck, Norwalk

5th Riley Pottorf, McClain

6th J.R. Martin, Buckeye Central

150

1st Sam Wegesin, Galion

2nd Kamdyn Vanderpool, Buckeye Central

3rd Cameron Ross, Marion Harding

4th Trenton Cain, Shelby

5th Micah Shackle, Shelby

6th Zyion Brown, Mansfield Senior

157

1st Garrett Baker, Shelby

2nd Ryder McCabe, Galion

3rd James Smith, Van Wert

4th Derik Phillips, Norwalk

5th Josh Breakfield, McClain

6th David Garcia, Norwalk

165

1st Josh Taylor, Lakewood

2nd Kobe Johnson, Marion Harding

3rd Linkon Tyrrell, Galion

4th Garet Sipe, Shelby

5th Mason Miller, Bellevue

6th Oris Snyder, McClain

175

1st Leo Hess, Mansfield Senior

2nd Ryan Fox, Norwalk

3rd Tyler Christman, Lakewood

4th Nick Martincin, Shelby

5th Christian Thatcher, Van Wert

6th Caleb Wise, Van Wert

190

1st Landon Campbell, Galion

2nd Caleb Bledsoe, Van Wert

3rd Morgein Bigham, Van Wert

4th Skyler Winters, Shelby

5th Gabe Pearce, Norwalk

6th Kaiden Vaughn, Buckeye Central

215

1st Rashawn Turner, Marion Harding

2nd Caden Roberts, Galion

3rd Emerson Young, Shelby

4th Dylan Gross, Norwalk

5th Ryan Ritzenthaler, Norwalk

6th Mitchell Young, Galion

285

1st Alex Griffith, Galion

2nd Brock Nunez, Bellevue

3rd Mekhi Bradley, Mansfield Senior

4th Tyler Shatzer, Shelby

5th Kaleb Fellure, Lakewood

6th Morgan Obermiller, Bellevue

Galion’s Alex Griffith was voted MVP of the Galion Pool Invitational wrestling tournament after winning the 285-pound weight class on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Griffith posted a 4-0 record and won three matches via pinfall. The Tigers also won the tournament’s team championship. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_b-121821j-GHS-wrestling-BC_0466.jpg Galion’s Alex Griffith was voted MVP of the Galion Pool Invitational wrestling tournament after winning the 285-pound weight class on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Griffith posted a 4-0 record and won three matches via pinfall. The Tigers also won the tournament’s team championship. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Galion’s Sam Wegesin, left, battles Norwalk’s Dominic Lones in the first round of the 150-pound weight class at the Galion Pool Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Wegesin pinned Lones in 2:33 and went on to win the 150-pound championship. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_b-121821j-GHS-wrestling-BC_0197.jpg Galion’s Sam Wegesin, left, battles Norwalk’s Dominic Lones in the first round of the 150-pound weight class at the Galion Pool Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Wegesin pinned Lones in 2:33 and went on to win the 150-pound championship. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest