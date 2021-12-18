Boys basketball: Eagles now 6-0 after thumping Seneca East, 86-63

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back during their 86-63 win over Seneca East on Saturday night at Mac Morrison Gymnasium. The Eagles remained undefeated with the lopsided victory.

“The key was at the start, we held (Tigers top scorer Isaac) Mason to nine (points in the first half). That was the key and I thought we did a great job. It was a team effort. We had three guys in double figures,” Eagles head coach David Sheldon said.

Senior Carter Valentine, the Ashland University signee poured in a season-high 39 points to lead Colonel Crawford (6-0, 3-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference). Classmate Mason Studer added 21 points for the Eagles. Braxton Baker scored 14 points for the undefeated Eagles.

Colonel Crawford jumped out to a 15-0 lead and eventually built a 26-2 advantage in the opening period. After a quarter played, the Eagles led the Tigers, 30-6. Crawford did a great job of limiting Mason and forced the junior to commit four turnovers in the first half.

At halftime, it was 49-22 in favor of Colonel Crawford. The defense of Nolan McKibben and Jacob Maddy did a great job of limiting Mason to nine first half points. The Eagles forced the Tigers into committing 14 turnovers in the first half. Colonel Crawford had no turnovers in the opening half of play.

Valentine poured in 20 first half points, knocking down a pair of triples. Studer added 14 first-half points for the Eagles.

“Carter is a good player. He’s talented. He felt it tonight,” Sheldon said about his standout senior.

Aidan Hines added eight points in just the second quarter for the Tigers.

Valentine came out hot in the second half and buried three straight triples. The Tigers would answer behind a 10-point quarter from Mason. After three quarters, Colonel Crawford held a 69-39 advantage.

Seneca East was able to make it a closer game in the final quarter when they knocked down four of their 10 three-pointers.

“In the second half give credit to some of their other guys. We let Mason get some transition baskets, but we did a great job in the half court,” Sheldon said.

Crawford knocked in 11 three-pointers on Saturday evening.

Mason led the Tigers with 23 points. Hines pitched in 10 points for the Tigers.

Colonel Crawford will be back in action Wednesday when they host Wynford.

Seneca East (2-4, 0-3 N10) will play at Mohawk on Wednesday.

Colonel Crawford’s Mason Studer heads back on defense after scoring a basket against Seneca East on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Mac Morrison Gymnasium in North Robinson. Studer scored 21 points as the Eagles rolled past the Tigers 86-63 to remain undefeated this season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GAL122221_SPORTS_BKB_CC_SE.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Mason Studer heads back on defense after scoring a basket against Seneca East on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Mac Morrison Gymnasium in North Robinson. Studer scored 21 points as the Eagles rolled past the Tigers 86-63 to remain undefeated this season. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest