Boys basketball: Ontario defeats Galion 60-24 in MOAC play

ONTARIO — Ontario picked up its second consecutive Mid Ohio Athletic Conference victory after defeating Galion 60-24 on Friday evening at the O-Rena.

The Warriors (3-3, 3-1 MOAC) rolled out to an 18-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended their advantage to 37-13 heading into the halftime break. Ontario pushed its lead to 56-22 by the end of the third period, continuing to hold the Tigers offense in check.

Three players scored in double digits for Ontario, led by junior Braxton Hall with 16 points. Seniors Alex Rathburn and Darian Delbrugge each tallied 10 points for the Warriors.

Senior Josh Young added seven points and junior Carter Weaver scored six points. Sophomore Brady Zehe chipped in five points. Senior Cooper Schroeder added four points and sophomore Grayson Purvis had two points.

Senior Garrett Ison led Galion with eight points. Fellow senior Jaxon Oswald scored seven points. Senior Rece Payne added four points. Senior Hudson Miller chipped in three points. Freshman Jimmy Hardy scored two points.

Galion (1-5, 1-3 MOAC) returns to action on Tuesday with a trip to Highland. After Christmas, the Tigers return home to face Northmor on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Galion then travels to River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Ontario plays host to Pleasant on Tuesday then travels to Lexington on Thursday.

