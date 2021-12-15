Bowling: Galion girls still unbeaten, tops in MOAC

MARION — The Galion High School girls bowling team kept its undefeated streak intact after knocking off River Valley on Tuesday.

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) defeated the Vikings, 1,674 pins to 1,602 pins, at BlueFusion Fun Center in Marion. River Valley was previously unbeaten in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Kadence Fairchild led Galion, bowling 317 (182-135). Zoe Frary recorded a final score of 301 (154-147).

Abby Crager finished with a score of 283 (169-114). Missy VonHoupe tallied a total score of 263 (103-160). Neavia Cansler bowled 244 (114-130).

Alexis Manning of River Valley was the top bowler in the match. She recorded a total score of 372 (211-161).

Laurie Cox bowled 326 (185-141). Cassie Lemasters tallied a final score of 242 (116-126).

Kylie Pierce bowled 208 (87-121). Amyah Labouve finished with a score of 178 (70-108).

River Valley (2-1 MOAC) won the baker games, 276 pins to 266 pins.

