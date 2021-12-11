Boys basketball: Shelby runs past Galion in MOAC play

SHELBY — Shelby is off to good start as it seeks its third consecutive Mid Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball championship.

The Whippets (4-0, 3-0 MOAC) remained undefeated overall and in conference play after handing Galion a 77-40 defeat on Saturday night. Shelby and River Valley (4-1, 3-0 MOAC) are tied atop the league standings after the Vikings defeated archrival Pleasant 55-42 on Saturday.

Four Whippets reached double digits in scoring. Shelby’s Alex Bruskotter poured in 24 points to lead all scorers. He connected on three three-point field goal attempts. He tallied 22 points in the first half alone. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Jeremy Holloway scored 12 points and Issaiah Ramsey contributed 11 points. Bryson Baker tallied 10 points for the Whippets. Holloway sat out the fourth quarter after scoring all 12 of his points in the opening half of play. Marshall Shepherd added nine points for Shelby.

All but two players on the Shelby roster contributed points in the game.

Nine different Galion players got their name in the scoring column against Shelby. Hudson Miller led the Tigers with nine points. Garrett Ison and Jimmy Hardy scored six points apiece. Jaxon Oswald added five points.

Steven Glew scored four points. Carson Teynor and Quinn Miller chipped with three points each. Coen Fuson and Rece Payne had two points apiece.

Galion knocked down four three-point field goal attempts. Hardy hit a pair and Oswald and Quinn Miller each connected on one shot from outside the arc.

Shelby built a 28-10 lead after one period of play and extended its lead to 56-23 at halftime. The Whippets held a 68-30 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Galion (1-3, 1-2 MOAC) returns home Tuesday to take on Lucas. The Cubs (2-0, 2-0 Mid-Buckeye Conference) are off to a fast start with conference wins over Crestline (55-43) and Central Christian (40-31).

The Tigers then travel to Ontario on Saturday.

Shelby travels to Lexington on Tuesday then returns home Friday to play host to Highland.

