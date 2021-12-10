Girls basketball: Shelby tops Galion, improves to 6-0

GALION — Three-time defending Mid Ohio Athletic Conference champion Shelby remained undefeated after handing Galion a 60-18 setback on Friday evening.

“I was really proud of our effort. We didn’t give up,” said Galion head coach Shani Rush. “We knew coming into this game it was going to be tough for us. I thought our girls did a nice job of putting up a fight and never giving up.”

Shelby (6-0, 3-0 MOAC) quickly asserted their defensive presence in this one and it resulted in Galion having 27 first-half turnovers. After a quarter played, Shelby led 21-5. The Whippets jumped out to a quick nine-point lead just a minute and nine seconds in.

“With their pressure, that’s about as tough as we’re going to see all year. You have to keep working hard in practice and to find out who else can score for us,” said Rush.

Shelby forced a total of 36 turnovers.

“Over the last few years we have really stepped up our pressure,” Shelby head coach Natalie Lantz said. “This year we have more confidence and experience. Those three seniors (Haylee Baker, Olivia Baker, Sophia Niese) have played varsity for four years now. They’re all college-bound to play basketball and have great basketball IQ.”

By halftime, Shelby had built a 35-9 advantage over Galion. Haylee Baker and Sophia Niese each posted eight points in the first half for Shelby.

Natalee Perkins put up five points for the Tigers through the first 16 minutes. She finished with a team-high 10 points for the Tigers.

After three quarters, Shelby held a 49-11 lead. Mallary Gundrum put in six points in the third quarter to lead the Whippets.

Teanna Greter added the only bucket for Galion during those eight minutes. Greter finished with six points on the night.

Freshman Trinity Baker scored five points in the final quarter for the Whippets. All 13 players on the Shelby roster were rotated into the game.

“We want kids getting court time. That’s how they get experience and gain confidence. We have three freshmen that got some playing time and we have four sophomores who are getting good minutes for us,” Lantz said.

Overall, Niese and Gundrum each finished with 10 points for the Whippets. Haylee Baker added eight points and Demi Hipp had seven points of her own.

Galion (2-4, 0-3 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) will look to get back on track Monday when Mohawk visits. The Warriors (3-3) lost to Upper Sandusky 33-29 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference play on Friday.

The Tigers play host to Ontario (1-5, 0-3 MOAC) on Thursday and travel to Highland (1-4, 1-2 MOAC) on Saturday. Ontario lost to Clear Fork 61-25 on Friday. Marion Harding defeated Highland 52-38.

Shelby will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Highland.

Galion head coach Shani Rush talks with her players during a timeout against Shelby on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Whippets defeated the Tigers 60-18.