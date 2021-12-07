Girls basketball: Galion runs past Plymouth, 35-22

PLYMOUTH — Galion collected its second win of the season, outpacing Plymouth 35-22 in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday evening.

Seniors Teanna Greter and Natalee Perkins carried the Tigers to victory. Greter led all scorers with 13 points. Perkins pumped in 10 points, knocking down two of Galion’s three made three-point field goals.

Junior Dezi Lester contributed eight points, six of which came in the second half. Freshman Cameron Eckert and senior Emma Jutz scored two points each.

Jaylin Branham led Plymouth with 11 points. Erin Stevens added seven points for the Big Red. Emma Hall and Sarah Hoak chipped in with two points apiece.

Galion rolled out to a 10-3 lead after one quarter of play. Plymouth rallied in the second period, outscoring the Tigers 10-4 to pull to within one point at halftime, 14-13.

Galion again put some distance between themselves and Plymouth in the third quarter, outscoring the Big Red 13-7 to grab a 27-20 advantage with one period left to play. The Tigers defense locked down the Big Red in the final quarter, holding them to a single basket. The Tigers scored eight points in the fourth period to pull away for the double-digit victory.

Galion (2-3, 0-2 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) returns home Friday to face Shelby, the three-time defending Mid Ohio Athletic Conference champion. The Whippets (5-0, 2-0 MOAC) rolled past Bellevue 56-31 on Tuesday evening.

Galion’s three-game homestand continues Monday when they play host to Mohawk and wraps up next Thursday when Ontario pays a visit.

