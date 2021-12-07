Swimming: Galion’s Troie Grubbs named top female performer at Friendly House meet

MANSFIELD — Galion senior Troie Grubbs turned in a record-setting performance at the Friendly House Invitational swim meet last Saturday in Mansfield.

Grubbs was named top female performer after setting meet records in the 100 and 200 freestyle events. She posted a time of 53.97 seconds on the way to winning the 100 freestyle race. Grubbs turned in a time of 1:59.39 en route to claiming first place in the 200 freestyle race.

Grubbs swam the lead leg of the 200 freestyle relay for Galion, teaming with fellow senior Adriana Zeger and juniors Brooklyn O’Brien and Ally Staats to take third place in the event. Their combined time was 1:49.56, a season-best in that event.

Grubbs, O’Brien, Staats, and Zeger teamed up to swim the 400 freestyle relay, finishing third with a season-best time of 4:01.84.

Staats posted a sixth-place finish in the 500 freestyle race at Friendly House. She touched the wall in 6:25.03.

Junior Caitlyn Karnes placed fifth in the 100 butterfly event. Her time was 1:11.26.

Galion placed sixth in the girls team standings. Shelby emerged as the meet champion with Ontario and Ashland tied for second. Colonel Crawford placed fifth.

The 400 freestyle relay team turned in the best performance of the day for the Galion boys team. Juniors Jaxon Oehler and Nate Barre combined with sophomore Chad Taylor and freshman Alex Ferini to finish in ninth place. Their time was 4:23.69.

The same four swimmers placed 13th in the 200 freestyle relay, posting a time of 2:00.91.

Galion finished 12th in the boys team standings. Ashland was the meet champion with Lexington, Ontario, and Colonel Crawford claiming places two through four. Shelby finished seventh.

2021 Friendly House Invitational

Girls Team Results

1. Shelby 304

2. Ontario 262

2. Ashland 262

4. Lexington 251

5. Colonel Crawford 217

6. Galion 195

7. Riverside 187

8. Upper Sandusky 132

9. Madison 105

10. Willard 87

11. Mansfield Senior 65

Boys Team Results

1. Ashland 317

2.Lexington 294

3. Ontario 259

4. Colonel Crawford 255

5. Upper Sandusky 215

6. Riverside 168

7. Shelby 130

8. Willard 113

9. Crestview 77

10. Mansfield Senior 69

11. Madison 60

12. Galion 43

13. Hillsdale 26

