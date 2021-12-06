Posted on by

Tuesday Mix League bowling scores at Victory Lanes


Team Standings Week 7

1 Off Constantly 24-4

2 The Excusers 19-9

3 Third Shifters 17-11

4 C.O.W.A. 16-12

5 Three Mustysteers 16-12

6 BFF 16-12

7 Smitty’s Carryout 12-16

8 Bowling Stones 9-19

9 Checker’s Pizza 7-21

10 Gutter Luck Next Time 4-24

Top Men’s Scratch Scorers Week 7

1 Joe Bardon 201-232-196 — 629

2 Dylan Ruth 204-193-199 — 596

3 Kevin Inscore 188-204-190 — 582

4 Dave Pappert 188-214-171 — 573

5 Cory Inscore 133-165-243 — 541

Top Women’s Scratch Series Week 7

1 Jane Horton 172-149-167 — 488

2 Peggy Kollar 108-135-159 — 402

3 Regina Sabo 126-133-119 — 378

4 Karen Estep 133-124-84 — 341

5 Vicki S. Dutton 98-108-91 — 297

Team Standings Week 8

1 Off Constantly 25-7

2 Third Shifters 21-11

3 Three Mustysteers 20-12

4 C.O.W.A 19-13

5 The Excusers 19-13

6 BFF 17-15

7 Bowling Stones 12-20

8 Smitty’s Carryout 12-20

9 Checkers Pizza 8-24

10 Gutter Luck Next Time 7-25

Top Mens Scratch Series Week 8

1 Jim Patterson 195-225-181 — 601

2 Howard Thomas 145-212-215 — 572

3 Joe Bardon 213-160-193 — 566

4 Bob Trease 161-200-204 — 565

5 Cory Inscore 213-175-147 — 535

Top Women’s Scratch Series Week 8

1 Jane Horton 165-162-177 — 504

2 Michelle Thomas 153-158-117 — 428

3 Peggy Kollar 113-116-152 — 381

4 Sherry Phillips 125-139-118 — 377

5 Vicki S. Dutton 121-119-88 — 328

Information submitted by Victory Lanes.

