Tuesday Mix League bowling scores at Victory Lanes

Team Standings Week 7
1 Off Constantly 24-4
2 The Excusers 19-9
3 Third Shifters 17-11
4 C.O.W.A. 16-12
5 Three Mustysteers 16-12
6 BFF 16-12
7 Smitty’s Carryout 12-16
8 Bowling Stones 9-19
9 Checker’s Pizza 7-21
10 Gutter Luck Next Time 4-24
Top Men’s Scratch Scorers Week 7
1 Joe Bardon 201-232-196 — 629
2 Dylan Ruth 204-193-199 — 596
3 Kevin Inscore 188-204-190 — 582
4 Dave Pappert 188-214-171 — 573
5 Cory Inscore 133-165-243 — 541
Top Women’s Scratch Series Week 7
1 Jane Horton 172-149-167 — 488
2 Peggy Kollar 108-135-159 — 402
3 Regina Sabo 126-133-119 — 378
4 Karen Estep 133-124-84 — 341
5 Vicki S. Dutton 98-108-91 — 297
Team Standings Week 8
1 Off Constantly 25-7
2 Third Shifters 21-11
3 Three Mustysteers 20-12
4 C.O.W.A 19-13
5 The Excusers 19-13
6 BFF 17-15
7 Bowling Stones 12-20
8 Smitty’s Carryout 12-20
9 Checkers Pizza 8-24
10 Gutter Luck Next Time 7-25
Top Mens Scratch Series Week 8
1 Jim Patterson 195-225-181 — 601
2 Howard Thomas 145-212-215 — 572
3 Joe Bardon 213-160-193 — 566
4 Bob Trease 161-200-204 — 565
5 Cory Inscore 213-175-147 — 535
Top Women’s Scratch Series Week 8
1 Jane Horton 165-162-177 — 504
2 Michelle Thomas 153-158-117 — 428
3 Peggy Kollar 113-116-152 — 381
4 Sherry Phillips 125-139-118 — 377
5 Vicki S. Dutton 121-119-88 — 328
Information submitted by Victory Lanes.