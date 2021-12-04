Girls basketball: Clear Fork knocks off Galion

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork defeated Galion 59-26 in girls Mid Ohio Athletic Conference basketball action on Saturday.

The victory marked the first in MOAC play for the Lady Colts (4-1, 1-1 MOAC) this season. Clear Fork connected on eight three-point field goals to help fuel its offense.

Nine different players scored for the Lady Colts. Bekah Conrad led Clear Fork with 11 points.

Pacey Chrastina and Annika Labaki added nine points each. Labaki hit three triples. Trinity Cook contributed eight points.

Galion’s Teanna Greter led all scorers with 13 points. Natalee Perkins added seven points.

Dezi Lester scored four points and Cameron Eckert scored two points.

Galion (1-3, 0-2 MOAC) returns to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Plymouth.

The Tigers return home Friday to play host to Shelby (4-0, 2-0 MOAC). The Whippets defeated Marion Harding 71-31 on Saturday.

