Bowling: Galion sweeps Shelby in MOAC contest

WILLARD — Galion swept Shelby in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action on Thursday at Dynasty Lanes in Willard.

The Tigers boys team (1-1 MOAC) defeated the Whippets, 1,929 to 1,806. Shelby won the baker games, 319 to 318.

Sean Clark led the Tigers to victory, posting a total pin count of 384 (233-151). His score of 233 in the first game was the highest single-game score of the match.

Nathan Barre bowled 335 (155-180). Brady Dalenberg turned in a score of 322 (156-166).

Ethan Click recorded a score of 309 (161-148). Dravin Morgan finished with a pin total of 261 (122-139).

Kaden Cirata was Shelby’s top bowler with a score of 308 (156-152). Case Mongold turned in a score of 297 (126-171).

Tony Roub bowled 262 (194-168). Blake Pry finished with a score of 250 (125-125).

Aiden Ashley posted a score of 99 in the first game and Tyson Adkins bowled 171 in the second game.

In the girls’ contest, Galion (2-0 MOAC) defeated Shelby, 1,850 to 1,537. Galion also won the baker games, 308 to 256.

Zoe Frary of Galion led all players with total score of 400 (190-210). Abby Crager posted a final score of 385 (163-222), including recording the high single-game score.

Kadence Fairchild bowled 306 (171-135). Neavia Cansler turned in a score of 230 (122-108). Missi VonHoupe bowled 221 (105-116).

Arica Uplinger led Shelby with a total score of 383 (170-213). Breanna Brinkley recorded a score of 278 (128-150). Jana Auck bowled 226 (85-141).

Ashley Hubon tallied a score of 205 (99-106). Autumn Fox bowled 104 and Grace May turned in a score of 85.

Galion plays two home matches next week at Victory Lanes. The Tigers take on Highland on Tuesday and entertain Crestline on Thursday.

