Bowling: Galion girls, Harding boys post wins

GALION — Galion and Marion Harding shared the spoils in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference bowling contest played Tuesday at Victory Lanes.

The Tigers won the girls’ matchup by a final pin count of 1,779 to 1,577. In the boys’ contest, Marion Harding claimed victory with a final score of 2,164 to 1,592.

It was the opening match of conference play for both programs this season.

Abby Crager of Galion bowled the high total score and high single-game score of the evening. Her final pin total was 371. She bowled 208 in the second game for the high single-game performance.

Zoe Frary finished with a final score of 322 (145-177). Kadence Fairchild recorded a total score of 307 (148-159).

Halle Kiss bowled 244 (112-132). Missi VonHoupe tallied a final score of 242 (128-114).

Galion (2-0, 1-0 MOAC) won the baker games, 293 to 224.

For Marion Harding, Kenzi Vaught was the top performer, bowling a 357 (179-178). Megan Adamson recorded a score of 309 (187-122).

Hannah Mullenix tallied a final score of 295 (110-185). Hanna Price bowled 238 (120-118). Maz Hord recorded a score of 85 in the first game and Mercy Otero bowled 69 in the second game.

All five bowlers for Marion Harding turned in scores of 327 or better in the boys’ contest. Caden Millisor led all competitors with a final pin tally of 395 (191-204). He also had the top single-game performance.

Jayden Combs bowled 382 (194-188). Gavin Houseworth tallied a score of 371 (189-182).

Evan Bonsal recorded a score of 352 (167-185). Gage Warren bowled 327 (160-167).

Marion Harding won the baker games by a final tally of 337 to 257.

Sean Clark led Galion (1-1, 0-1 MOAC) with a pin total of 337 (199-138). Ethan Click bowled 320 (170-150).

Brady Dalenberg posted a final score of 268 (136-132). Dravin Morgan bowled 215 (114-101). AJ Clark finished with a final score of 195 (107-88).

Galion played at Shelby on Thursday. The Tiger teams are scheduled to face Highland in an MOAC matchup on Tuesday at Victory Lanes.