Swimming: Galion, Ontario girls tie in season opener

GALION — The Galion High School girls swimming team opened the 2021-2022 season with a tie against Ontario on Tuesday at the Galion Community Center YMCA. The final tally was 47-47.

In the boys’ race, Ontario prevailed 75-15.

Galion senior Troie Grubbs recorded two individual victories to pace the Tiger girls’ squad. Grubbs won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.08. She also captured first place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.22 seconds.

Grubbs was also part of the Galion 200 freestyle relay team that claimed victory against Ontario. The team of Grubbs, junior Caitlyn Karnes, senior Adriana Zeger, and sophomore Miranda Stone posted a time of 1:48.89.

The same quartet of ladies combined to win the 400 freestyle relay event. They turned in a time of 4:03.58.

Karnes claimed first place in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 1:11.7.

Junior Julia Conner was the winner of the 100 breaststroke. She turned in a time of 1:29.19.

In boys swimming action, junior Jaxon Oehler won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:42.81.

Junior Ally Staats placed second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:20.22. She was also the runnerup in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:15.03.

Zeger came in second in the 50 freestyle, turning in a time of 28.02 seconds.

Stone placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:14.84.

Junior Nathan Barre finished as the runnerup in two events. He placed second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:37.21. Barre was also second in the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:17.99.

Galion is scheduled to compete next in the Friendly House Invitational on Saturday in Mansfield. It starts at 10 a.m.

The next dual meet is Tuesday against Upper Sandusky at the Galion Community Center YMCA. The meet starts at 4 p.m.

