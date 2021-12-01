Boys basketball: Tigers fall to Rams in season opener, 79-41

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Ryan Stover era started for the Galion boys basketball program on Wednesday night. Stover is in his first year as head coach for the Tigers.

Unfortunately, Galion ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard when they fell to Upper Sandusky 79-41 to start the 2021-2022 season.

“There was anxiousness,” Stover said. “We were ready and I believe we were ready. We will be okay.”

Galion (0-1) started slow offensively in the first quarter, scoring just eight points. After a quarter, Upper Sandusky led 16-8.

“I blame it on nerves. We were ready, but stuff wasn’t falling,” Stover said about the slow start.

The second quarter the Tigers started to feel it a bit. Despite scoring 16 points in the quarter, Galion still trailed 41-24 at halftime.

Freshman Quinn Miller made his high school debut on Wednesday night and wasted no time getting into the action. The newcomer scored 12 of the Tigers’ 16 points in the second quarter on four three-pointers.

“That’s a freshman that stepped up in the first half that hit four big shots. They were good shots. There’s a reason why he is playing with us because he can do it,” Stover said.

Upper Sandusky’s Trent Beamer was a load to handle for Galion who lacked the size to compete with the 6-foot-6 inch tall big man. Beamer scored 18 first-half points to lead the way for the Rams. Jackson Smalley added eight of his own, all coming in the second quarter when the junior connected on a pair of three-pointers and hit a layup.

Much like the opening half, the Tigers came out in the third and were not able to put together much offense. Upper Sandusky extended it lead to 66-33 after three quarters.

Again it was Beamer putting it in the cup for the Rams. The senior had 10 points in the third quarter.

Both teams were able to rotate some players in during the fourth quarter of this one.

The Tigers turned the ball over 13 times compared to nine turnovers by the Rams.

Beamer led all scorers with 28 points and he did so through three quarters. Levi Lamb scored six points in the final quarter to finish it off for the Rams.

Smalley scored 17 points for the Rams and canned five three-point shots. Kaden Holman added 11 points of his own to the tally.

“(Beamer) is good. We don’t have anyone to match up. Our biggest is 6-2. We were supposed to come down and trap. We just didn’t do it. Give all the credit to him. That kid is good,” Stover said.

Miller led Galion with 12 points in the first game of the season. Stepping up in the scoring column as well was senior Rece Payne, who added nine points. Garrett Ison was next up in scoring with six points.

Galion will be back in action on Friday when they travel across State Route 309 to take on Marion Harding in the opening Mid Ohio Athletic Conference matchup of the new season.

Upper Sandusky (1-2) picked up its first win of the season Wednesday and will host Wynford on Saturday in a Northern 10 Athletic Conference battle.

Galion’s Jaxon Oswald, left, battles for position against Upper Sandusky’s Holden Daris, right, during the season-opening game for the Tigers on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Rams came out on top 79-41 to earn their first win of the 2021-2022 season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GAL120421_SPORTS_BKB_GAL_USHS-01.jpg Galion’s Jaxon Oswald, left, battles for position against Upper Sandusky’s Holden Daris, right, during the season-opening game for the Tigers on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Rams came out on top 79-41 to earn their first win of the 2021-2022 season. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

