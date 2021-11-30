Bowling: Galion sweeps Buckeye Valley

GALION — It was a clean sweep for the Galion High School girls and boys bowling teams in a match against Buckeye Valley. The two schools met last Tuesday at Victory Lanes in Galion.

The Galion girls squad (1-0) earned their victory by a final pin count of 1,683 to 1,218. The Tigers won the baker games by a total of 193 to 151.

Galion’s Zoe Frary was the top bowler for both sides that evening, recording a final score of 339. She bowled 181, the high single game for the matchup, in the first game and then came closed out the evening with a score of 158 in game two.

Kadence Fairchild finished the match with a total pin count of 319, recording a score of 150 in the opening game and finishing up with a tally of 169 in game two. Abby Crager posted a final total score of 310, recording a score of 150 in game one and wrapping up her evening with a score of 160 in the second game.

Missi VonHoupe bowled a 272 for the Tigers. She started off with a score of 147 in game one and closed out her performance with a final tally of 125 in the second game.

Neavia Cansler recorded a total score of 250 for Galion. She posted a score of 128 in game one and 122 in game two.

Rebekka Matlave led Buckeye Valley with a total pin count of 273. She rolled a score of 153, a team-best single-game score, in the first game and closed out her evening with a score of 120 in the second game.

Lily Claypool bowled 271 for the Barons. She tallied a score of 123 in the first game and closed out the match with a score of 148 in the second game.

McKenzie Bohn recorded a total score of 243, bowling 127 in the opening game and 116 in the second game. Seven Kiener turned in a final score of 162, recording a final count of 94 in the first game and finishing up with a score of 68 in game two. Sydney Osborn rounded out the Buckeye Valley scoring with a total pin count of 188, bowling 68 in game one and 50 in game two.

The Galion boys (1-0) held off Buckeye Valley by a slim 22-pin margin, winning 1,677 to 1,655. The Tigers also won the baker games by a final count of 288 to 279.

Galion’s Sean Clark led all bowlers with a total score of 356. He bowled the single-game high of 186 in the opening game and posted a total score of 170 in the second game.

Brady Dalenberg bowled 314, tallying a count of 151 in the first game and closing out the match with a count of 163 in game two. Ethan Click recorded a total pin count of 251, rolling a score of 105 in the first game and ending the evening with a score of 146.

Dravin Morgan finished the match with a score of 231, bowling 110 in game one and 121 in game two. A.J. Clark bowled 140 in game two. Nathan Barre recorded a score of 97 in game one.

Riley Mack led Buckeye Valley with a total pin count of 315. He tallied a score of 135 in the opening game and finished up with a score of 180 in the second game.

Collin Ross bowled 296 for the Barons. He posted a score of 156 in game and turned in a score of 140 in the second game.

Austin Hollingsworth recorded a score of 277, bowling 139 in game one and 138 in game two. Logan Mack posted a total pin count of 272, bowling 134 in the first game and finishing up with a score of 138 in game two.

Carson McComis bowled 125 in game two. An unnamed substitute bowled 91 in the first game.

Galion will play host to Marion Harding on Tuesday at Victory Lanes in the opening match of the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference schedule.

The Tigers will play Shelby on Thursday at Dynasty Lanes.

