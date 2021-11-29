Boys basketball: Bulldogs bag Bucks, 49-41

CRESTLINE — Crestline bounced back from a season-opening loss to local rival Colonel Crawford with a victory over another local rival in Buckeye Central. The Bulldogs took down the Bucks 49-41 on Saturday evening.

Seniors Lucas Cochran, Conner Lusk, and RJ Johnston each scored in double digits to pace Crestline to the victory over Buckeye Central. Cochran finished the game with a team-high 13 points. He connected on six field goal attempts and was 1-for-3 at the free throw line. Cochran had four steals, two rebounds, and a blocked shot.

Lusk tallied 12 points and six rebounds to go along with three steals and two assists. He was 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

Johnston pumped in 11 points. He collected a team-best seven rebounds and had one blocked shot and one assist.

Senior Josh Hall added seven points for the Bulldogs. His stat line included two rebounds, two blocked shots, one assist, and one steal.

Junior Isaiah Perry chipped in with four points. He was 2-for-2 at the free throw line. Perry added three blocked shots, two assists, and one rebound to the cause for the Bulldogs.

Juniors Trevor Shade and Jake Bruce each scored one point for Crestline. Shade recorded two steals and two assists. Bruce had one rebound.

Junior Tyler Sanderson led Buckeye Central in scoring with nine points. Seniors Alex Kanny and Aiden McDougal each had eight points. Senior Damian Dean added seven points.

Senior Logan Niese, junior Stephen Sostakowski, and senior Casey Geissman each chipped in with three points.

Crestline (1-1) held a four-point lead, 15-11, after one period of play. The Bucks rallied in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 10-6 to tie the game at 21 heading into the locker room at halftime.

Crestline exploded offensively and tightened down defensively in the third quarter, outscoring Buckeye Central 17-6 to roll out to a 38-27 advantage with just one period left to play. The Bucks rallied again in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to withstand the comeback and hang on for the victory. Buckeye Central outscored Crestline 14-11 in the final period.

Buckeye Central (0-2) is still looking for its first win of the new season.

Crestline is off until Friday when it plays host to Lucas.

Buckeye Central has home games against South Central on Tuesday and Colonel Crawford on Saturday.

