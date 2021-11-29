Boys basketball: Eagles blow out Kenton, 76-48

KENTON — Like their 2020-2021 predecessors, the 2021-2022 edition of the Colonel Crawford boys basketball team is off to a hot start.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 after running past Kenton 76-48 on Saturday evening in a non-conference matchup in Hardin County. The Wildcats are 0-1 after dropping their season opener for 2021-2022.

Senior point guard Mason Studer led a trio of Eagles in double digits with 23 points. He tallied 10 points in the first quarter as Colonel Crawford built a 23-12 lead. Studer is averaging 23.5 points per game through the first two outings this season. He exploded for 24 points against Crestline in the season opener as the Eagles downed the Bulldogs 52-28.

Senior guard Carter Valentine, who recently signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for Ashland University, poured in 20 points against Kenton. He scored 10 points in the second period for the Eagles as they extended their lead to 45-28 heading into the locker room at halftime. Valentine connected on three three-point field goals for Colonel Crawford.

Junior Braxton Baker added 13 points, knocking down three of Colonel Crawford’s total of eight three-point field goals on the evening.

All nine players that dressed for Colonel Crawford against Kenton saw playing time in the 28-point win. Eight of the nine scored.

Junior Ethan Holt chipped in with five points. Junior forward Jacob Maddy and seniors Ethan Smith and Carson Feichtner each tallied four points for Colonel Crawford. Sophomore Trevor Vogt added three points.

Colonel Crawford hit 14-of-21 shots at the free throw line.

Junior swingman Colby Quay led Kenton with 21 points. He connected on nine total field goal attempts, including three three-point field goals.

Sophomore Gavin Payne added seven points. Junior Tyson Lawrence and senior Gunnar Stout each chipped in with six points. Junior Kooper Johnston added four points and junior Seth Manns and Trevor Robinson had two points apiece.

Kenton hit five three-point field goals and finished 5-for-9 at the free throw line.

Colonel Crawford’s three-game road swing continues with stops at Northmor and Buckeye Central this week. The Eagles play at Northmor on Tuesday in a battle between mentor and student as Eagles coach David Sheldon and Golden Knights coach Blade Tackett match wits. Tackett is a Colonel Crawford basketball alumnus.

Northmor (1-0) opened its season with a 55-42 victory against Pleasant in a non-conference contest last Wednesday evening.

The Eagles tip off Northern 10 Athletic Conference play against Buckeye Central on Saturday. The Bucks have lost their first two games of the season.

Colonel Crawford guard Mason Studer poured in 23 points to lead the Eagles to a 76-48 win over Kenton on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Carter Valentine scored 20 points and Braxton Baker added 13 points for Colonel Crawford. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_b-112421j-CHS-at-CC-bb_0263.jpg Colonel Crawford guard Mason Studer poured in 23 points to lead the Eagles to a 76-48 win over Kenton on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Carter Valentine scored 20 points and Braxton Baker added 13 points for Colonel Crawford. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest file photo