BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD


Wednesday, Nov. 24

East Knox at Northridge, 10:00

Crestline at Colonel Crawford, 7:30

Pleasant at Northmor, 7:30

River Valley at North Union, 7:30

Mohawk at New Riegel, 7:30

Old Fort at Wynford, 7:30

Mount Vernon at Centerburg, 7:30

Friday, Nov. 26

Lexington at Clear Fork, 7:30

Madison at Shelby, 7:30

Ontario at Huron, 7:30

Pleasant at Cardington-Lincoln, 7:30

Carey at Riverdale, 7:30

Plymouth at Buckeye Central, 7:30

Monroeville at Seneca East, 7:30

Willard at Upper Sandusky, 7:30

Frdericktown at Highland, 7:30

Saturday, Nov. 27

Delaware Christian at Danville, 5:30

Colonel Crawford at Kenton, 7:30

Buckeye Central at Crestline, 7:30

Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian, 7:30

Danbury at Seneca East, 7:30

Monday, Nov. 29

Ridgedale at Bucyrus, 7:30

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Highland at Utica, 7:15

Marion Harding at Delaware Hayes, 7:15

Colonel Crawford at Northmor, 7:30

Madison at Clear Fork, 7:30

Olentangy Berlin at River Valley, 7:30

Elgin at Pleasant, 7:30

Carey at Willard, 7:30

Seneca East at Plymouth, 7:30

Wynford at Hopewell-Loudon, 7:30

South Central at Buckeye Central, 7:30

Riverdale at Mohawk, 7:30

Loudonville at Mount Gilead, 7:30

Danville at Fredericktown, 7:30

