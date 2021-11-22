GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday, Nov. 19
Galion 45, Crestline 29
Colonel Crawford 48, Northmor 39
Clear Fork 68, Lucas 27
River Valley 52, Delaware Hayes 40
Mount Vernon 52, Centerburg 39
Fairbanks 49, Pleasant 37
Licking Heights 44, Marion Harding 43 (OT)
New Riegel 63, Mohawk 40
Seneca East 57, Hopewell-Loudon 24
Buckeye Central 58, Willard 29
Carey 41, Riverdale 34
Van Buren 43, Upper Sandusky 42
Saturday, Nov. 20
Colonel Crawford 43, New London 18
Upper Sandusky 45, Riverdale 41
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Ridgedale 26
Fredericktown 41, Highland 36
East Knox at Heath, 7:30
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Mount Gilead at Galion, 6:00
Tree of Life at Centerburg, 6:00
Plymouth at Colonel Crawford, 7:30
Northmor at Highland, 7:30
Madison at Clear Fork, 7:30
Shelby at Ashland, 7:30
Lexington at Ontario, 7:30
Wynford at River Valley, 7:30
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding, 7:30
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview, 7:30
Carey at New Riegel, 7:30
Mohawk at Ridgemont, 7:30
Willard at Upper Sandusky, 7:30
Columbus Academy at Cardington-Lincoln, 7:30
Johnstown-Monroe at Danville, 7:30
Friday, Nov. 26
Ontario at Smithville, 1:45
Saturday, Nov. 27
St. Peter’s at Crestline, 1:00
South Central at Seneca East, 1:00
Riverdale at Wynford, 1:00
Danville at Northridge, 7:15
Cardington-Lincoln at Pleasant, 7:30