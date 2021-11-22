Posted on by

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD


Friday, Nov. 19

Galion 45, Crestline 29

Colonel Crawford 48, Northmor 39

Clear Fork 68, Lucas 27

River Valley 52, Delaware Hayes 40

Mount Vernon 52, Centerburg 39

Fairbanks 49, Pleasant 37

Licking Heights 44, Marion Harding 43 (OT)

New Riegel 63, Mohawk 40

Seneca East 57, Hopewell-Loudon 24

Buckeye Central 58, Willard 29

Carey 41, Riverdale 34

Van Buren 43, Upper Sandusky 42

Saturday, Nov. 20

Colonel Crawford 43, New London 18

Upper Sandusky 45, Riverdale 41

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Ridgedale 26

Fredericktown 41, Highland 36

East Knox at Heath, 7:30

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Mount Gilead at Galion, 6:00

Tree of Life at Centerburg, 6:00

Plymouth at Colonel Crawford, 7:30

Northmor at Highland, 7:30

Madison at Clear Fork, 7:30

Shelby at Ashland, 7:30

Lexington at Ontario, 7:30

Wynford at River Valley, 7:30

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding, 7:30

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview, 7:30

Carey at New Riegel, 7:30

Mohawk at Ridgemont, 7:30

Willard at Upper Sandusky, 7:30

Columbus Academy at Cardington-Lincoln, 7:30

Johnstown-Monroe at Danville, 7:30

Friday, Nov. 26

Ontario at Smithville, 1:45

Saturday, Nov. 27

St. Peter’s at Crestline, 1:00

South Central at Seneca East, 1:00

Riverdale at Wynford, 1:00

Danville at Northridge, 7:15

Cardington-Lincoln at Pleasant, 7:30

