Football: 8 Colonel Crawford players earn Northwest District honors

FINDLAY — Colonel Crawford running back Lincoln Mollenkopf and Archbold quarterback DJ Newman have been voted Division VI Northwest District co-offensive players of the year for 2021.

Mollenkopf was one of eight Eagles players voted All-Northwest District. Mollenkopf, a first-team selection on offense, rushed for 2,500 yards and 38 touchowns on 263 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

Offensive lineman Nick Teglovic, defensive lineman Parker Ketterman, and linebacker Carson Feichtner were each voted first-team All-Northwest District. Ketterman finished 21 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Feichtner piled up 125 total tackles and 27 tackles for loss.

Placekicker Braxton Morton, punter Matt Clinard, linebacker Gabe Thew, and defensive back Carter Valentine were each voted second-team All-Northwest District. Morton was 5-for-6 on field goal attempts and 70-of-72 on extra point attempts. Thew recorded 107 total tackles and 27 tackles for loss. Valentine had five interceptions.

Four Bucyrus players received honorable mention: running back Eddie Dagher, linebacker Bryant Pfeifer, defensive back Mason Gebhardt, and receiver Grady Jackson.

Connor Morse of Ashland Crestview was voted Northwest District defensive player of the year.

Carey’s Easton Korody and Ashland Crestview’s Owen Barker were voted Northwest District co-linemen of the year.

Three men shared the Northwest District coach of the year award: Jonathan Mershman of Carey, David Dominique from Archbold, Kenny Krouse of Defiance Tinora.

The voting was conducted by members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association from the Northwest District.

DIVISION VI Northwest District Football Awards

Offensive Player of the Year — DJ Newman, Archbold; Lincoln Mollenkopf, North Robinson Colonel Crawford.

Defensive Player of the Year — Connor Morse, Ashland Crestview

Lineman of the Year — Easton Korody, Carey; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview.

Coach of the Year — Jonathan Mershman, Carey; David Dominique, Archbold; Kenny Krouse, Defiance Tinora.

First team

Offense

Ends — Jake Jarrett, Collins Western Reserve, 5-10, 145, sr.; Gavin Bailey, Archbold, 6-1, 160, sr.; Tyler Schwieterman, Coldwater, 6-4, 190, sr.; Jackson Bergman, Hicksville, 6-6, 205, sr.; Jacksen Schroeder, Columbus Grove, 5-11, 165, sr.

Linemen — Mason Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 220, jr.; Tyler Schooley, Gibsonburg, 5-11, 210, sr.; Nick Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 230, sr.; Mitch Douglas, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 250, sr.; Easton Korody, Carey, 6-5, 280, sr.; Owen Box, Liberty Center, 6-3, 240, jr.; Hayden Dickman, Archbold, 6-1, 195, jr.; Eric Bohn, Defiance Tinora, 5-10, 210, sr.;

Backs — Lincoln Mollenkompf, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, 170, sr.; Colin Metzger, Columbus Grove, 5-9, 200, sr.; Connor Smith, Gibsonburg, 5-8, 170, jr.; K.P. Delarber, Defiance Tinora, 5-10, 185, sr.;

Quarterback — DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, 175, sr.; Hayden Kuhn, Ashland Crestview, 6-0, 155, jr.; Derek Lonsway, Carey, 6-0, 180, sr.

Kicker — Rece Verhoff, Columbus Grove, 5-7, 150, sr.; Anthony Bell, Carey, 5-11, 164, sr.

First team

Defense

Lineman — Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 185, jr.; Trennen Stoll, Carey, 6-3, 270, sr.; Baeden Hancock, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 235, sr.; Joey Yoder, Collins Western Reserve, 6-0, 215, sr.; Devon Morris, Archbold, 5-11, 190, jr.; Javen Gaines, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 225, jr.; Parker Ketterman, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 210, jr.

Linebackers — AJ Schafer, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 210, jr.; Owen Johnson, Liberty Center, 5-11, 210, sr.; Landen Kemerley, Carey, 6-0, 200, jr.; Carson Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 200, sr.; Mason Foos, Attica Seneca East, 6-3, 230, sr.; Cayden Alvarado, Archbold, 5-10, 210, sr.; Aidan Godsey, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 200, sr.

Backs — Bryce Conti, Carey, 6-1, 170, sr.; Luke Kaufman, Columbus Grove, 5-11, 157, sr.; Connor Morse, Ashland Crestview, 5-9, 170, sr.; Jacob Hershberger, Harrod Allen East, 5-11, 160, jr.; Cole Commisso, Defiance Tinora, 5-11, 175, sr.; Owen Long, Liberty Center, 6-0, 160, sr.

Punter — Jesse Meyer, Coldwater, 6-4, 220, sr.; Emilio Duran, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 175, jr.

Second team

Offense

Ends — Ben Palomo, Castalia Margaretta, 6-2, 176, sr.; Jaden Moss, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-10, 170, sr.; Carter Young, Harrod Allen East, 5-8, 160, sr.; Evan Conrad, Liberty Center, 6-4, 225, sr.

Linemen — Ray Snook, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, 260, jr.; Aaron Tabler, Bluffton, 6-3, 310, sr.; Ashton Clauss, Carey, 6-0, 200, sr.; John Parks, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, 260, sr.; Tyler Hespe, Defiance Tinora, 5-10, 210, sr.; Brian Burrowes, Archbold, 5-8, 220, so.; Landyn Whitman, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-4, 285, sr.; Zane Shinforf, Delta, 6-0, 230, sr.

Backs — Jesse Beckman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, 165, sr.; Jordan Vallejo, Carey, 6-2, 265, jr.; Carson Dominique, Archbold, 5-10, 205, jr.; Matthew Orr, Liberty Center, 6-0, 185, jr.

Quarterback — Gavin Hargis, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, 200, sr.; Thomas Foust, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, 185, sr.

Kicker — Braxton Morton, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, 140, sr.; Dylan Camp, Defiance Tinora, 5-11, 175, sr.

Second team

Defense

Linemen — Andrew Ickes, Gibsonburg, 5-8, 195, jr.; Logan Homan, Fort Recovery, 6-3, 200, sr.; Kam Hughes, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-4, 185, jr.; Marquan Valentine, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-11, 250, jr.; Camredn Foster, Liberty Center, 6-2, 170, sr.; Clay Bonnell, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 195, sr.

Linebackers — Tadd Koch, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 215, jr.; Carson Roe, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, 195, sr.; Gabe Thew, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, 190, jr.; AJ George, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-2, 190, jr.; Josh Tresnan-Reighard, Delta, 6-1, 215, sr.; Grady Gustwiller, Defiance Tinora, 5-10, 165, so.; Wade Bolin, Ashland Crestview, 6-0, 205, so.

Backs — Dustin Derr, Gibsonburg, 5-8, 145, sr.; Luke Bischoff, Attica Seneca East, 6-0, 155, sr.; Clarence Brown, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-11, 175, sr.; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, 185, sr.; Race Price, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-0, 180, jr.; Karter Behnfeldt, Archbold, 6-2, 160, jr.

Punter — Matt Clinard, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, 170, jr.; Jackson Gregory, Van Buren, 6-2, 185, jr.

Honorable mention

Sean Kovacs, Northwood; Jamison Grime, Montpelier; Noah Stuart, Ashland Crestview; Riley Hiser, Fort Recovery; Eddie Dagher, Bucyrus; Krayton Kern, Archbold; Wes Wymer, Liberty Center; Devin Holloway, Ashland Crestview; Gage Power, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Jarel Dixon, Northwood; Brier Godsey, Ashland Crestview; Bryant Pfeifer, Bucyrus; Eddie Nichols, Rockford Parkway; Josh Kaup, Coldwater; Isaac Fullenkamp, Coldwater; Andrew Hicks, Coldwater; Evan Homan, Coldwater; Ross Pearson, Fort Recovery; Jake Elkin, Collins Western Reserve; Mason Gebhardt, Bucyrus; Grady Jackson, Bucyrus; Jackson Wilson, Bluffton; Nate Schaadt, Bluffton; Landon Shutler, Bluffton; Lance Woods, Carey; Gage Summit, Carey; Drew Steen, Carey; Nash Feasel, Van Buren; Trey Rampe, Van Buren; Lawson Maag, Columbus Grove; Braylon Baxter, Columbus Grove; Zaegan Byington, Northwood; Braden Alore, Northwood; Gage Reed, Northwood; Zane Zeiter, Liberty Center; Bryce Bailey, Christian Commisso, Defiance Tinora; Jacob Lamontagne, Montpelier; Jack Hurst, Archbold; Kyler Blair, Sherwood Fairview; Gabe Smedley, Ashland Crestview; Caleb Cunningham, Ashland Crestview; Shawn Bailey, Ashland Crestview.

Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

Lincoln Mollenkopf named district’s co-offensive player of 2021