Football: 4 Galion Tigers voted to All-Northwest District team

FINDLAY — Galion High School punter Landon Campbell headlined a group of four football Tigers who earned Division IV All-Northwest District recognition in 2021.

Campbell, a sophomore, was voted first-team All-Northwest District. He averaged 39.55 yards per punt this past season. He is also a linebacker and two-year starter for the Tigers.

Teammates Holden Hunter, Landon Kurtzman, and Carson Frankhouse were voted second-team All-Northwest District.

Hunter, a 345-pound sophomore, was a second-team selection at offensive line. He compiled a 96% blocking percentage this season for Galion, anchoring the offensive line. He is a two-year starter for Galion.

Kurtzman, a junior, and Frankhouse, a sophomore, were second-team defensive selections in the Northwest District. Kurtzman was second in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference with 12 sacks. He recorded 66 total tackles, including 15 for loss. Kurtzman forced two fumbles and recorded one fumble recovery.

Frankhouse led the Tigers with 110 total tackles, which was the third-best total in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference. He had 10 tackles for loss. Frankhouse recorded four sacks and had two interceptions — third best in the MOAC — one of which he returned for a touchdown. He forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery.

Shelby quarterback Marshall Shepherd was voted Northwest District offensive player of the year. The Whippets senior passed for 3,656 yards and 43 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He completed 66.3% of his passing attempts (223-336).

Clyde defensive lineman Remington Norman was voted Northwest District defensive player of the year. He recorded 92 total tackles and 15.5 sacks this season.

Van Wert’s Cullen Dunn was voted Northwest District lineman of the year.

Port Clinton’s Beau Carmon was voted Northwest District coach of the year.

The voting was conducted by members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association from the Northwest District.

DIVISION IV

Offensive Player of the Year — Marshall Shepherd, Shelby.

Defensive Player of the Year — Remington Norman, Clyde.

Lineman of the Year — Cullen Dunn, Van Wert.

Coach of the Year — Beau Carmon, Port Clinton.

First team

Offense

Ends — Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, 195, jr.; Josh Hurst, Port Clinton, 6-2, 170, sr.; Brady Wilson, Clyde, 5-9,165, sr; Blaine Bowman, Shelby, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jonas Tester, Wauseon, 6-2, 165, sr.; Connor Pratt, Van Wert, 6-3, 180, sr.

Tight End — Maddix Crutchfield, Van Wert, 6-1, 210, jr.

Linemen — Hayden Bricker, Bellevue, 6-2, 270, sr.; Ethan Ranzenberger, Port Clinton, 6-3, 310, jr.; Walker Britt, Clyde, 6-2, 260, sr.; Camden Armstrong, Shelby, 5-11, 290, sr.; Kaden Riddle, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, 250, jr.; Cullen Dunn, Van Wert, 6-1, 230, sr.

Backs — Collin Nemitz, Sandusky Perkins, 5-10, 185, sr.; Mike Daniels, Clyde, 5-9, 165, sr.; Korbin Shepherd, Bryan, 5-7, 174, sr.; Nate Jackson, Van Wert, 5-10, 180, sr.

Quarterback — Cam Gillum, Port Clinton, 5-9, 185, jr.; Marshall Shepherd, Shelby, 6-2, 175, sr.; Aiden Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, 195, jr.

Kicker — Abram Fortune, Huron, 5-10, 155, sr.

First team

Defense

Linemen — Remington Norman, Clyde, 6-2, 240, sr.; Evan Straub, Bellevue, 6-2, 230, sr.; Gavin Linkous, Rossford, 6-2, 240, sr.; Caleb Baker, Shelby, 6-1, 230, sr.; Matthew Shaw, Wauseon, 6-4, 265, sr.

Linebackers — Dillon Overmyer, Clyde, 6-2, 240, sr.; Justin Smythe, Bellevue, 6-0, 165, sr.; David Ray, Shelby, 5-11, 175, jr; Chance Mullins, Ontario, 5-9, 180, sr.; Tanner Rubinstein, Napoleon, 6-3, 192, sr.

Defensive backs — Preston Ray, Bellevue, 5-11, 153, sr.; Tyler Webb, Port Clinton, 5-10, 160, sr.; Andre Hill, Shelby, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jude Armstrong, Wauseon, 6-0, 178, jr.

Punter — Landon Campbell, Galion, 6-1, 195, so

Second team

Offense

Ends — Kaden Staley, Huron, 5-11, 175, sr.; Zach Sheaffer, Upper Sandusky, 6-2, 165, sr.; Deven Freeman, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-8, 155, sr.; Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-1, 180, so.; Sam Smith Jr., Wauseon, 6-4, 190, jr.; Jayden Irons, Elida, 6-1, 155, sr.

Linemen — Jake Thompson, Milan Edison, 6-1, 232, sr.; Brock Nunez, Bellevue, 6-1, 284, sr.; Braylon McCoy, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-9, 195, sr.; Holden Hunter, Galion, 6-3, 345, so.; Kyle Moore, Wauseon, 6-4, 268, sr.; Turner Witten, Van Wert, 6-1, 230, sr.

Backs — Clint Finnen, Milan Edison, 5-11, 183, jr.; Chase Studer, Ontario, 5-9, 175, so.; Armon Johnson, Toledo Scott, 5-11, 175, jr.; Michael Chipps, Napoleon, 5-10, 181, sr.

Quarterback — Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-3, 180, jr.; Jaden Cook, Clyde, 5-9, 185, sr.; Elijah McLeod, Wauseon, 6-1, 187, so.

Kicker — Jonathan Normington-Slay, 6-6, 145, Sandusky Perkins, jr.

Second team

Defense

Linemen — Mason Treat, Bellevue, 6-2, 230, sr.;Gabe Rang, Milan Edison, 6-1, 293, sr.; Drew Blauser, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 230, sr.; Landon Kurtzman, Galion, 6-1, 205, jr.; Caleb Stoner, Napoleon, 6-4, 215, jr.

Linebackers — Evan LaCivita, Huron, 5-10, 185, jr.; Connor Henkel, Shelby, 5-11, 180, sr.; Kaleb Hollar, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-8, 190, sr.; Carson Frankhouse, Galion, 5-10, 185, so.; Josh Mack, Napoleon, 6-4, 205, sr.

Defensive backs — Owen Auxter, Port Clinton, 5-7, 175, jr.; Garrett Baker, Shelby, 6-0, 150, sr.; Kaleb Woods, Napoleon, 6-2, 161, sr.

Punter — Drake Venerucci, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, 200, jr.

Honorable mention

Logan Carroll, Wauseon; Xander Wilkins, Shelby; Kaden Holman, Upper Sandusky; Victor Skoog, Bellville Clear Fork; Carnell Smith, Toledo Scott; Bryson Stump, Wauseon; Jaili Peterson, Toledo Scott; Lane Montgomery, Upper Sandusky; Elijah Perkins, Huron; Deegan Horn, Bellevue; Nick Missler, Bellevue; Lincoln Claus, Bellevue; Tyler Yingling, Sandusky Perkins; Kaiden Weyer, Sandusky Perkins; Lamar Everett, Sandusky Perkins; Logan Lloyd, Milan Edison; Keegan Smith, Milan Edison; Hunter Cassel, Milan Edison; Ben Rini, Vermilion; Bryce Hoerig, Vermilion; Isaaiah Ramsey, Shelby; Skyler Winters, Shelby; Luke Shepherd, Shelby; AJ Cornette, Shelby; Larry Firmi, Bellville Clear Fork; Bralen Boone, Ontario; Drew Yetter, Ontario; Jay Plummer, Clyde; Jarrin Bulger, Clyde; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton; Alex Williams, Rossford; Ben Morrison, Rossford; Lester McManaway, Rossford; Brandon Swope, Rossford; Trey Laudick, Van Wert; Gunner Kuhn, Elida, Brady Kirk, Elida.

Galion’s Landon Campbell hits a punt during the Week 7 game at Shelby on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Campbell was voted first-team All-Northwest District after averaging 39.55 yards per punt during the 2021 season. He is one of four Tigers who received All-Northwest District recognition. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_DSC01949-2.jpg Galion’s Landon Campbell hits a punt during the Week 7 game at Shelby on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Campbell was voted first-team All-Northwest District after averaging 39.55 yards per punt during the 2021 season. He is one of four Tigers who received All-Northwest District recognition. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest file photo

Campbell, Hunter, Kurtzman, Frankhouse recognized