PREP BASKETBALL SCHEDULE


GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday, Nov. 19

Galion at Crestline, 6:00

Centerburg at Mount Vernon, 7:00

Northmor at Colonel Crawford, 7:30

Clear Fork at Lucas, 7:30

Delaware Hayes at River Valley, 7:30

Fairbanks at Pleasant, 7:30

Marion Harding at Licking Heights, 7:30

Mohawk at New Riegel, 7:30

Seneca East at Hopewell-Loudon, 7:30

Willard at Buckeye Central, 7:30

Riverdale at Carey, 7:30

Van Buren at Upper Sandusky, 7:30

Saturday, Nov. 20

Colonel Crawford at New London, 6:00

Upper Sandusky at Riverdale, 6:00

Cardington-Lincoln at Ridgedale, 6:00

Highland at Fredericktown, 7:30

East Knox at Heath, 7:30

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Mount Gilead at Galion, 6:00

Tree of Life at Centerburg, 6:00

Plymouth at Colonel Crawford, 7:30

Northmor at Highland, 7:30

Madison at Clear Fork, 7:30

Shelby at Ashland, 7:30

Lexington at Ontario, 7:30

Wynford at River Valley, 7:30

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding, 7:30

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview, 7:30

Carey at New Riegel, 7:30

Mohawk at Ridgemont, 7:30

Willard at Upper Sandusky, 7:30

Columbus Academy at Cardington-Lincoln, 7:30

Johnstown-Monroe at Danville, 7:30

Friday, Nov. 26

Ontario at Smithville, 1:45

Saturday, Nov. 27

St. Peter’s at Crestline, 1:00

South Central at Seneca East, 1:00

Riverdale at Wynford, 1:00

Danville at Northridge, 7:15

Cardington-Lincoln at Pleasant, 7:30

Monday, Nov. 29

Temple Christian at Crestline, 6:00

Bucyrus at Northmor, 7:30

Triway at Clear Fork, 7:30

Margaretta at Shelby, 7:30

Riverdale at Buckeye Central, 7:30

Mount Gilead at Elgin, 7:30

Bloom-Carroll at East Knox, 7:30

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Upper Sandusky at Marion Harding, 7:30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday, Nov. 24

East Knox at Northridge, 10:00

Crestline at Colonel Crawford, 7:30

Pleasant at Northmor, 7:30

River Valley at North Union, 7:30

Mohawk at New Riegel, 7:30

Old Fort at Wynford, 7:30

Mount Vernon at Centerburg, 7:30

Friday, Nov. 26

Lexington at Clear Fork, 7:30

Madison at Shelby, 7:30

Ontario at Huron, 7:30

Pleasant at Cardington-Lincoln, 7:30

Carey at Riverdale, 7:30

Plymouth at Buckeye Central, 7:30

Monroeville at Seneca East, 7:30

Willard at Upper Sandusky, 7:30

Frdericktown at Highland, 7:30

Saturday, Nov. 27

Delaware Christian at Danville, 5:30

Colonel Crawford at Kenton, 7:30

Buckeye Central at Crestline, 7:30

Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian, 7:30

Danbury at Seneca East, 7:30

Monday, Nov. 29

Ridgedale at Bucyrus, 7:30

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Highland at Utica, 7:15

Marion Harding at Delaware Hayes, 7:15

Colonel Crawford at Northmor, 7:30

Madison at Clear Fork, 7:30

Olentangy Berlin at River Valley, 7:30

Elgin at Pleasant, 7:30

Carey at Willard, 7:30

Seneca East at Plymouth, 7:30

Wynford at Hopewell-Loudon, 7:30

South Central at Buckeye Central, 7:30

Riverdale at Mohawk, 7:30

Loudonville at Mount Gilead, 7:30

Danville at Fredericktown, 7:30

