OHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Region Finals

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Games listed with regional seed and overall record.

Home team listed first.

Division 1 – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 2 Medina (13-0) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Marysville (12-0) vs. 2 Springfield (11-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 3

1 Upper Arlington (13-0) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-3) vs 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

Division 2 – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 5

3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-3) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

2 Avon (11-2) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (11-2) at Sandusky Strobel Field

Region 7

4 Massillon Washington (11-2) vs. 7 Uniontown Green (10-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium

Region 8

1 Piqua (12-0) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-3) at Clayton Northmont Premier Health Stadium

Division III – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 9

1 Chardon (13-0) vs. 2 Dover (12-0) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

2 Millersburg West Holmes (13-0) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-5) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 11

1 Granville (12-0) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-2) at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 3 Bellbrook (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (13-0) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-3) at Canfield South Range Rominger Athletic Complex

Region 14

4 Port Clinton (12-1) vs. 3 Van Wert (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 15

1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-0) vs. 2 St. Clairsville (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (11-1) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 17

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (13-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 18

2 Elyria Catholic (11-2) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Region 19

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-2) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (10-3) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Region 20

3 Camden Preble Shawnee (13-0) vs. 5 Versailles (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division VI – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 21

3 New Middletown Springfield (12-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (10-3) at Salem Sebo Stadium

Region 22

3 Carey (12-1) vs. 5 Liberty Center (11-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (12-1) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

Region 24

2 Harrod Allen East (10-3) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 25

3 Warren John F Kennedy (9-2) vs. 4 Dalton (11-2) at Marlington Stadium

Region 26

1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (12-1) vs. 3 Shadyside (11-1) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Region 28

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 6 St. Henry (10-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Ford Field