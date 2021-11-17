Football: Tigers win conference awards

GALION — Seven Galion High School football players have been honored by the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference.

Linebacker and punter Landon Campbell, offensive lineman Holden Hunter, linebacker Carson Frankhouse, and defensive lineman Landon Kurtzman were recognized in voting by the conference’s coaches for their performances on the gridiron this fall.

Campbell, a 196-pound sophomore, was a first-team selection as the Tigers punter and a second-team honoree at linebacker. He averaged 39.55 yards per punt this season. He had 36 total punts.

“Great hang time on punts and did a good job of pinning opponents inside the 10 yard line,” Galion head coach Matt Dick said.

At linebacker, Campbell recorded 99 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. He finished the season with nine sacks, which was the fourth highest total in the MOAC. Campbell, a two-year starter on defense in just his second year on varsity, forced two fumbles and had two fumble recoveries.

Hunter, a 6-foot-3 inch tall, 345-pound sophomore, was a first-team selection at offensive right guard in the MOAC voting. Also a two-year starter, Hunter compiled a 96% blocking percentage as the anchor of the Tigers offensive line.

“He is an extremely strong and explosive athlete that forces teams to adjust their defense,” Dick said. “Most teams tried diving on the ground or forcing him to block a second level defender in space.”

Frankhouse, a 185-pound sophomore, was a second-team defense honoree in the MOAC voting. He led the Tigers with 110 total tackles, which was the third-best total in the conference. He had 10 tackles for loss. Frankhouse recorded four sacks and had two interceptions — third best in the MOAC — one of which he returned for a touchdown. He forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery.

“Great nose for the ball and leader of our defense,” Dick said.

Kurtzman, a 6-foot-1 inch tall, 205-pound junior, was voted second-team All-MOAC on defense. He was second in the conference with 12 sacks. He recorded 66 total tackles, including 15 for loss. Kurtzman forced two fumbles and recorded one fumble recovery.

“Great motor and explosive off the ball,” Dick said. “Always in the opponent’s backfield.”

Senior offensive lineman Clayton Yost and sophomore receiver/running back Gabe Ivy were both second-team offense honorees in the MOAC voting. Yost was also a second-team selection on offense in 2020.

Ivy rushed for 511 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He recorded three 100-yard rushing performances during the season against Shelby (100 yards), Pleasant (109 yards), and Clyde (112 yards).

Senior cornerback Kyle Foust received honorable mention in the MOAC voting. He was second in the MOAC with four interceptions in 2021.

Galion finished the 2021 season with a 4-7 record. The Tigers placed fifth in the MOAC with a 2-4 record. Galion made the OHSAA state playoffs, but lost in the opening round of the Division IV, Region 14 tournament to Clyde.

MOAC Football Awards 2021

First Team — Defense

Kaden Riddle, Clear Fork

Landon Campbell, Galion

Rashawn Turner, Marion Harding

Jacob Arndt, Marion Harding

Kyrie Scott, Marion Harding

Chance Mullins, Ontario

Jonah Bibler, Pleasant

C J Smith, Pleasant

Will Garrison, River Valley

Andre Hill, Shelby

David Ray, Shelby

Caleb Baker, Shelby

First Team — Offense

Braylon McCoy, Clear Fork

Kaden Riddle, Clear Fork

Holden Hunter, Galion

Kaden Hill, Marion Harding

Brady Wink, Marion Harding

Owen Richards, River Valley

Karson Lang, River Valley

Cayden Shidone, River Valley

Marshall Shepherd, Shelby

Andre Hill, Shelby

Camden Armstrong, Shelby

Blaine Bowman, Shelby

Second Team — Defense

Drew Blauser, Clear Fork

Victor Skoog, Clear Fork

Kaleb Hollar, Clear Fork

Landon Campbell, Galion

Carson Frankhouse, Galion

Landon Kurtzman, Galion

Jacob Barr Marion, Harding

Kobe Johnson, Marion Harding

Xander Wilkins, Shelby

Garrett Baker, Shelby

Connor Henkel, Shelby

Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby

Second Team — Offense

Victor Skoog, Clear Fork

Deven Freeman, Clear Fork

Clayton Yost, Galion

Gabe Ivy, Galion

Napierre Braddy, Marion Harding

Wes Stokes, Marion Harding

Trinity Keith, Marion Harding

Chase Studer, Ontario

Jonah Bibler, Pleasant

Jason Malone, River Valley

Xander Wilkins, Shelby

Luke Shepherd, Shelby

Honorable Mention

Larry Firmi, Clear Fork

Kyle Foust, Galion

Mickey Bush, Marion Harding

Bralen Boone, Ontario

Spencer Steed, Pleasant

Brayden Boyd, River Valley

A J Cornette, Shelby

Galion's Landon Campbell was honored both as a punter and a linebacker by the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference. He was voted first-team punter and second-team linebacker. A total of seven Galion players were recognized in the postseason awards voting by the MOAC. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_b-090321j-US-at-GHS-fb_0269.jpg Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest file photos Galion's Landon Kurtzman was voted second-team All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference on defense. He was second in the conference with 12 sacks in 2021. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_LANDON-KURTZMAN-GHS-FB-2021.jpg Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest file photos https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-1.jpg Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest file photos

