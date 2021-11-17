Football: Tigers win conference awards

GALION — Seven Galion High School football players have been honored by the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference.
Linebacker and punter Landon Campbell, offensive lineman Holden Hunter, linebacker Carson Frankhouse, and defensive lineman Landon Kurtzman were recognized in voting by the conference’s coaches for their performances on the gridiron this fall.
Campbell, a 196-pound sophomore, was a first-team selection as the Tigers punter and a second-team honoree at linebacker. He averaged 39.55 yards per punt this season. He had 36 total punts.
“Great hang time on punts and did a good job of pinning opponents inside the 10 yard line,” Galion head coach Matt Dick said.
At linebacker, Campbell recorded 99 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. He finished the season with nine sacks, which was the fourth highest total in the MOAC. Campbell, a two-year starter on defense in just his second year on varsity, forced two fumbles and had two fumble recoveries.
Hunter, a 6-foot-3 inch tall, 345-pound sophomore, was a first-team selection at offensive right guard in the MOAC voting. Also a two-year starter, Hunter compiled a 96% blocking percentage as the anchor of the Tigers offensive line.
“He is an extremely strong and explosive athlete that forces teams to adjust their defense,” Dick said. “Most teams tried diving on the ground or forcing him to block a second level defender in space.”
Frankhouse, a 185-pound sophomore, was a second-team defense honoree in the MOAC voting. He led the Tigers with 110 total tackles, which was the third-best total in the conference. He had 10 tackles for loss. Frankhouse recorded four sacks and had two interceptions — third best in the MOAC — one of which he returned for a touchdown. He forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery.
“Great nose for the ball and leader of our defense,” Dick said.
Kurtzman, a 6-foot-1 inch tall, 205-pound junior, was voted second-team All-MOAC on defense. He was second in the conference with 12 sacks. He recorded 66 total tackles, including 15 for loss. Kurtzman forced two fumbles and recorded one fumble recovery.
“Great motor and explosive off the ball,” Dick said. “Always in the opponent’s backfield.”
Senior offensive lineman Clayton Yost and sophomore receiver/running back Gabe Ivy were both second-team offense honorees in the MOAC voting. Yost was also a second-team selection on offense in 2020.
Ivy rushed for 511 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He recorded three 100-yard rushing performances during the season against Shelby (100 yards), Pleasant (109 yards), and Clyde (112 yards).
Senior cornerback Kyle Foust received honorable mention in the MOAC voting. He was second in the MOAC with four interceptions in 2021.
Galion finished the 2021 season with a 4-7 record. The Tigers placed fifth in the MOAC with a 2-4 record. Galion made the OHSAA state playoffs, but lost in the opening round of the Division IV, Region 14 tournament to Clyde.
MOAC Football Awards 2021
First Team — Defense
Kaden Riddle, Clear Fork
Landon Campbell, Galion
Rashawn Turner, Marion Harding
Jacob Arndt, Marion Harding
Kyrie Scott, Marion Harding
Chance Mullins, Ontario
Jonah Bibler, Pleasant
C J Smith, Pleasant
Will Garrison, River Valley
Andre Hill, Shelby
David Ray, Shelby
Caleb Baker, Shelby
First Team — Offense
Braylon McCoy, Clear Fork
Kaden Riddle, Clear Fork
Holden Hunter, Galion
Kaden Hill, Marion Harding
Brady Wink, Marion Harding
Owen Richards, River Valley
Karson Lang, River Valley
Cayden Shidone, River Valley
Marshall Shepherd, Shelby
Andre Hill, Shelby
Camden Armstrong, Shelby
Blaine Bowman, Shelby
Second Team — Defense
Drew Blauser, Clear Fork
Victor Skoog, Clear Fork
Kaleb Hollar, Clear Fork
Landon Campbell, Galion
Carson Frankhouse, Galion
Landon Kurtzman, Galion
Jacob Barr Marion, Harding
Kobe Johnson, Marion Harding
Xander Wilkins, Shelby
Garrett Baker, Shelby
Connor Henkel, Shelby
Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby
Second Team — Offense
Victor Skoog, Clear Fork
Deven Freeman, Clear Fork
Clayton Yost, Galion
Gabe Ivy, Galion
Napierre Braddy, Marion Harding
Wes Stokes, Marion Harding
Trinity Keith, Marion Harding
Chase Studer, Ontario
Jonah Bibler, Pleasant
Jason Malone, River Valley
Xander Wilkins, Shelby
Luke Shepherd, Shelby
Honorable Mention
Larry Firmi, Clear Fork
Kyle Foust, Galion
Mickey Bush, Marion Harding
Bralen Boone, Ontario
Spencer Steed, Pleasant
Brayden Boyd, River Valley
A J Cornette, Shelby