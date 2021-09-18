Football: Northmor remains unbeaten after shutting down Danville, 14-7

DANVILLE — Northmor’s defense forced 4 turnovers in a 14-7 victory over Danville on Friday night.

The Golden Knights (5-0, 2-0 Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference) remained undefeated following the slugfest against the Blue Devils.

Danville (2-3, 1-1 KMAC) rolled up 288 total yards (210 rushing) and controlled the ball for 31:39 against the Knights, but the turnovers cost them opportunities to score.

Northmor intercepted two Blue Devils’ passes and recorded two drive-killing fumble recoveries. Marcus Cortez and Hunter Fulk each had an interception for the Knights. Cortez and Andrew Armrose made key fumble recoveries in the fourth quarter to stifle Danville drives.

Armrose forced a fumble and made the recovery at the Northmor 8 yard line with 9:52 to play in the game. Cortez knocked the ball loose and pounced on it at the Northmor 41 yard line with 1:19 to play to end Danville’s final offensive threat.

Max Lower rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries and scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a 71-yard sprint to the end zone with 9:04 to play in the second quarter. Marcus Cortez rushed for 66 yards and the game’s first score at the 8:20 mark of the opening period to give the Knights a 6-0 lead.

Cortez passed for 22 yards, completing 3-of-4 passing attempts. Trenton Ramos caught 2 passes for 18 yards to lead Northmor receivers.

The Golden Knights only had possession of the ball for 16:07 and finished 189 total yards. They had 167 rushing yards.

Danville’s lone touchdown came with 1:17 to play in the first quarter when quarterback Walker Weckesser connected with Kaiden Colopy on a 13-yard pitch and caught for a touchdown. The successful extra point kick by Sophie Snively gave the Blue Devils a short-lived 7-6 lead.

Weckesser completed 7-of-15 passes for 78 yards. Colopy was his favorite target with 4 receptions for 55 yards.

Max Payne rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries to lead Danville. Weckesser rushed for 73 yards.

Northmor will face Fredericktown (3-2, 1-1 KMAC) in Week 6. The Freddies defeated Mount Gilead 30-24 on Friday night.

It’s homecoming week for the Golden Knights.

