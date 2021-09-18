Football: Crestline falls to Upper Scioto Valley, 42-8

CRESTLINE — Upper Scioto Valley’s Jackson Rohr rushed for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns to pace the Rams to a 42-8 win over Crestline on Friday night at Hutson Stadium.

The Rams (4-1, 2-0 Northwest Central Conference) rolled up 301 yards of total offense, including 268 rushing yards. Conner Sanders rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown and Kadyn Hurley had 49 rushing yards along with a score for the Rams.

Quarterback Alex Sanders was 4-of-8 for 33 yards and 1 touchdown pass to Chandler Leonard. He also threw an interception.

Kevin Snyder led Crestline with 59 yards rushing and scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. Josh Hall finished with 17 yards rushing.

Quarterback Trevor Shade completed 3-of-12 passes for 41 yards and an interception. Lucas Cochran caught 2 passes for 36 yards. Owen Snyder caught a pass for 5 yards.

Crestline head coach Jonny King said he’s seeing improvement in his ballclub with each passing week. He noted that the program is still developing and the players are working hard.

“I’m proud of our athletes playing hard,” King said. “We took some small steps forward today, but that also just shows how far we have to go. We have a young team from a football standpoint. We’ve had several players come recently, several of which are seniors, but collectively we don’t have a ton of football experience. We’re expecting to see growth week to week, and with our numbers where they are now, we are able to practice much more effectively, so our expectation for growth increases. We’re still a long way from where we want to be, but we’re staying positive and grinding to get better.”

Crestline (0-4, 0-1 NWCC) travels to Ridgedale (2-2, 0-1 NWCC) for a Week 6 matchup. The Rockets didn’t play in Week 5. The game against Ridgemont was canceled due to a COVID-19 quarantine that affected the Ridgedale football team.

Crestline running back Josh Hall dives for yardage against Upper Scioto Valley during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Hutson Stadium. The Rams defeated the Bulldogs, 42-8. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_GAL092221_SPORTS_FBH_CRESTLINE.jpg Crestline running back Josh Hall dives for yardage against Upper Scioto Valley during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Hutson Stadium. The Rams defeated the Bulldogs, 42-8. Shelley Clark | AIM Media Midwest

