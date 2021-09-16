Girls tennis: Unbeaten Shelby tops Galion, 4-1

GALION — Shelby rolled over Galion to continue their dominance on the tennis court in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference. The Lady Whippets came away with a 4-1 win on Thursday at Heise Park to improve to 15-0.

“I think we played pretty well. Shelby is an undefeated team and a notch above everyone else in the MOAC,” said Galion head coach Terry Gribble. “Our play has continued to get better and I think we’re going to get a couple more wins.”

Galion was able to get on the board as sophomore Emma Ross picked up a 6-3, 7-5 win for the Lady Tigers at No. 3 singles.

“She is now 13-5 on the season and it is her first year playing tennis,” said Gribble. “We are extremely pleased with where she was at the beginning of the year and what she has jumped to today.”

Senior Lydia McCabe fell in singles play 0-6, 0-6 against her Lady Whippets counterpart.

Junior Keiah Coulter dropped her singles match by a score of 0-6, 1-6.

“We are not double-faulting anywhere like we were was near the beginning of the year,” Gribble said. “We are better with our footwork. I think those two things have made a difference.”

Doubles action saw some competition, though the Lady Tigers fell in both matches. Zoee Reagan and Taylor Henry lost by a 2-6, 2-6 score.

In the other doubles match, Lady Tigers Emma Maguire and Kadence Fairchild fell 1-6, 0-6. Maguire and Fairchild turned in a good effort against a tough matchup.

Galion is now 4-10 on the season and 1-8 in MOAC play.

Galion 3, Clear Fork 2

GALION — The Galion girls tennis team picked up their first win in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play, defeating Clear Fork 3-2 on Tuesday evening at Heise Park.

Head coach Terry Gribble said Galion continues to improve play each week. Clear Fork had defeated Galion 4-1 earlier in the season.

Emma Ross continued her winning ways with a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles.

First doubles team Emma Maguire and Lydia McCabe won 6-0, 6-0 and the Lady Tigers second doubles team of Zoee Reagan and Kadence Fairchild also won 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 1 singles, Taylor Henry lost, 0-6, 1-6.

Keiah Coulter lost her No. 2 singles match, 3-6, 4-6.

Galion’s Lydia McCabe retuns a shot against Shelby during a match played Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Heise Park. The Lady Whippets prevailed 4-1 to remain undefeated and in first place in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference this season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_b-091621j-SHE-at-GHS-tennis_0085.jpg Galion’s Lydia McCabe retuns a shot against Shelby during a match played Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Heise Park. The Lady Whippets prevailed 4-1 to remain undefeated and in first place in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference this season. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

Galion’s Emma Ross nets 13th singles win

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

