Boys soccer: Mansfield Christian edges Galion, 2-1

GALION — Galion dropped a non-conference boys soccer matchup against Mansfield Christian on Tuesday evening at the Tigers new complex. The Flames defeated the Tigers 2-1 thanks to a big second-half goal.

“When they got that second goal, it really looked like they were really parking the bus and making it hard for us to get quality shots,” Coach Eric Palmer said in regard to the turning point in this one. “That definitely worked toward their advantage.”

Galion (5-2, 3-0 Mid Ohio Athetic Conference) started the scoring at the 29:36 mark when Kennan Walker curved in a free kick from distance.

“We have some guys with some big legs,” Palmer said. “We practice our free kicks and shots like that. That’s what we’re hoping for and it worked out.”

The Tigers controlled possession much of the game, but was able to put just five shots on target in this one.

Mansfield Christian answered at the 9:31 mark in the first half. On a penalty kick, the Flames were able to get the ball past freshman Brant Walker to tie the score at 1-1.

“I think we were doing well early on. We wanted to see what they were going to throw at us,” Palmer explained.

The Flames (3-2) would again score, this time to start out the second half at the 35:15 mark. Mansfield took a 2-1 lead that they would not surrender behind good defense.

“I think we out-possessed them, but at the end of the day they got two in the back of the next and we got one,” said Palmer.

Galion had a chance in the final minutes, but was unable to put the tying goal into the net.

The loss snapped a 4-match winning streak for Galion. The Tigers blanked Toledo Bowsher 5-0 last Saturday and handed Clear Fork a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The win streak started with a 5-2 defeat of Marion Harding on Aug. 31 and continued with a 6-0 whitewash of Pleasant to open the new home field on Sept. 4.

The Tigers will have a day off before getting back at it on Thursday with another non-conference matchup.

“We play Madison on Thursday. We’re going to regroup tomorrow and go from there,” said Palmer.

Galion faces Ontario in a key MOAC matchup on Monday, Sept. 20. Both the Tigers and Warriors are 3-0 in MOAC play. That home match kicks off at 5 p.m.

Galion’s Kennan Walker drives a free kick to the goal for the Tigers’ lone score against Mansfield Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The Flames defeated the Tigers 2-1. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_a-091421j-MChr-at-GHS-b-soc_0003.jpg Galion’s Kennan Walker drives a free kick to the goal for the Tigers’ lone score against Mansfield Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The Flames defeated the Tigers 2-1. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.