Tennis: Ross wins No. 3 singles title at Sabback Invite

BUCYRUS — Galion placed third out of eight teams and claimed an individual championship at the Sam Sabback Invitational on Saturday in Bucyrus.

Galion’s Emma Ross was crowned champion at third singles. She defeated an Upper Sandusky player in round one 8-1. In the semifinals, she played a Clear Fork player and won a tough 8-6 set. In the finals, she bested a Shelby player 8-6 to win the match.

Ross improved her record to 12-5 this season with the solid performance at Bucyrus.

At No. 2 doubles, Galion’s Zoee Reagan and Taylor Henry won their opening match against a team from Ontario, 8-7. The dropped an 8-3 decision to a Bucyrus tandem in the second round, however. Reagan and Henry then bounced back to claim third place with an 8-2 win over a doubles side from River Valley.

In first doubles action, Galion’s Emma Maguire and Keiah Coulter opened the tournament with an 8-6 victory over a team from River Valley. They lost in the semifinals to a Shelby team by an 8-1 count. An Upper Sandusky team defeated Maguire and Coulter 8-2 in the third-place match.

Lydia McCabe lost her opening match at first singles, 8-0. Kadence Fairchild also dropped her first match in the second singles tournament by an 8-0 decision.

Shelby won the team championship for the third consecutive season.

Galion will play host to Clear Fork on Tuesday at Heise Park in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference match.

Marion Harding 4, Galion 1

GALION — Marion Harding defeated Galion 4-1 in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference tennis match last Thursday at Heise Park.

Emma Ross picked up Galion’s lone win at No. 3 singles, defeating her Harding counterpart Anya Reynolds in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Galion head coach Terry Gribble said the loss was only the second of the season for Reynolds and Ross has handed her both defeats.

At No. 1 singles, Harding’s Taryn Simmers defeated Galion’s Lydia McCabe 6-3, 6-2.

At No. 2 singles, Harding’s Ryleigh Tillman defeated Galion’s Kadence Fairchild 6-0, 6-0.

In No. 1 doubles play, Harding’s Sofi Tinnerello and Karli Harris defeated Galion’s Taylor Henry and Keiah Coulter, 6-3, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Harding’s Kenzie Parrish and Jayde Pineda defeated Galion’s Emma Maguire and Zoee Reagan, 6-2, 6-1.

Galion is now 3-9 on the season.

Galion finishes 3rd in team table

