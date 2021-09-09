Girls golf: Ontario defeats Galion in MOAC play

MANSFIELD — Ontario defeated Galion in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls golf action on Wednesday.

The Lady Warriors picked up a 194-231 victory over the Lady Tigers at Oaktree Golf Club in Mansfield.

Julia Conner was the top player for Galion, earning team medalist honors after shooting a round of 53.

Taylor Kieffer shot 55 and Missi Vonhoupe finished with a score of 57. Ellexia Ratcliff carded a round of 65. Addison Reed tallied a final score of 67.

Izzie Willacker posted a score of 68 and Zoe Frary was right behind with a round of 69. Makenzie Lehman turned in a score of 72 and Destany Palasia finished the match with a score of 72.

Upcoming schedule

Galion is scheduled to play in the Clear Fork Lady Colt Classic on Monday, Sept. 13 at Little Apple Golf Course in Bellville. Tee time is 9 a.m.

The Lady Tigers are schedule to face Clear Fork and Crestview in a home match on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Valley View Golf Course. Tee time is 4 p.m.

Galion will play host to Northmor and Fredericktown on Monday, Sept. 20 at Valley View. Tee time is 4 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-5.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.