Girls tennis: River Valley edges Galion in MOAC action, 3-2

GALION — Galion and River Valley battled each other in a marathon match on Tuesday at Heise Park.

In the end, it was the Lady Vikings who earned a 3-2 victory in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference tennis action.

Galion picked up wins at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. At third singles, Galion’s Emma Ross outdueled her River Valley counterpart in three sets. Ross rallied from a set down to win, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

At second doubles, Galion’s Zoee Reagan and Keiah Coulter earned a straight sets victory, 6-4, 6-4.

In No. 1 singles action, Galion’s Lydia McCabe dropped a tough decision to River Valley’s Aliyah Baker, 3-6, 4-6.

At No. 2 singles, Galion’s Kadence Fairchild and River Valley’s Kalynn Meade needed three sets to settle the match. Meade finally prevailed, 6-4, 0-6, 7-5.

In No. 1 doubles play, Galion’s Emma Maguire and Taylor Henry dropped a hard-fought decision to River Valley’s Diven and Pappert in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 0-6.

The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play host to Marion Harding this afternoon at Heise Park. Galion is scheduled to play in a tournament on Saturday at Bucyrus.

