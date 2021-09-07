Girls tennis: Galion places 3rd at Madison Invitational

MANSFIELD — Three Galion tennis players reached the finals of the Madison Invitational held last Saturday. The Lady Tigers placed third in the final team results of the tournament.

At No. 3 singles, Emma Ross defeated a player from Ontario 8-4 in the first round to earn a spot in the finals. She lost to a Clear Fork player in the finals, 6-4, 6-4, to finish as the runnerup in the tournament.

At second doubles, Zoee Reagen and Keiah Coulter knocked off a Clear Fork team team to reach the finals where they faced a tandem from Ontario. Reagen and Coulter defeated the Lady Colts team 8-6, but dropped a straight sets decision to their Ontario counterparts in the finals, 4-6, 2-6, to finish as the runnerup.

At first singles, Lydia McCabe lost 0-6 and withdrew from her second match.

At second singles, Kadence Fairchild lost to a Clear Fork player, 0-8, and then dropped a match to Madison player, 0-8.

At first doubles, Emma Maguire and Taylor Henry lost their opening round match to a Madison team, 4-8, and then dropped a second round match to a team from Clear Fork, 6-8.

Upper Sandusky 4, Galion 1

GALION — Upper Sandusky defeated Galion 4-1 in a non-conference tennis match last Wednesday at Heise Park.

Winning the lone point for Galion was Emma Ross at No. 3 singles. She won her match, 6-0 6-0.

At No. 1 singles, Taylor Henry lost, 0-6, 0-6.

Kadence Fairchild lost her No. 2 singles match, 2-6, 2-6.

The first doubles team of Emma Maguire and Keiah Coulter lost, 2-6, 4-6.

Galion’s second doubles team of Zoee Reagen and Keirra Barnhart lost, 4-6, 3-6.

Pleasant 3, Galion 2

MARION — Galion dropped a tough road match at Pleasant 3-2 on Thursday evening.

Winning for Galion was their No. 3 singles player Emma Ross, who prevailed in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Ross now has a 5-4 record on the season.

Galion’s second doubles team of Zoee Reagen and Keiah Coulter won their match, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 (tiebreaker).

At No. 1 singles, Taylor Henry lost, 0-6, 0-6.

Kadence Fairchild dropped her No. 2 singles match, 1-6 ,1-6.

The first doubles team of Lydia McCabe and Emma Maguire lost, 2-6, 3-6.

Staff Report

