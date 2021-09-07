Northmor now 3-0 after blanking Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — A great defensive performance paved the way for Northmor to finish the non-conference portion of its 2021 football schedule with a 3-0 record.

Northmor defeated Bucyrus 25-0 on the road Friday in a game where the Golden Knights held their opponents to just 72 total yards of offense and seven first downs.

The Golden Knights got on the board in the first quarter thanks to a 28-yard field goal by Caleb Schnuener at the 4:14 mark. Schnuener’s kick capped off an 8-play, 44-yard drive for the Golden Knights.

Max Lower then added a short run for a score in the second quarter to give the team a 10-0 lead going into the half. Lower’s 1-yard run came with 10:08 remaining in the second period. His score put the finishing touches on a 9-play, 46-yard drive for Northmor.

In the third quarter, Nico Christo scored on a five-yard run to make it 16-0 in favor of the Golden Knights. He crossed the goal line with 10:49 to play in the period, ending a drive that started at the Bucyrus 29-yard line following a 51-yard kickoff return by Trenton Ramos to open the second half.

The fourth quarter would see the Golden Knights go up by 18 points on a safety at the 4:28 mark. The Golden Knights sacked Redmen quarterback Malachi Bayless in the end zone for the 2-point play.

Lower then punctuated the Northmor win with a 15-yard scoring run that came with 2:10 remaining in the game. The final score culminated a short drive that started at the Bucyrus 32-yard line following the free kick after the safety.

Lower tallied 116 yards on the ground, while quarterback Marcus Cortez added 80 rushing yards and 52 through the air on six completions and Christo also ran for 40. Trenton Ramos caught four balls for 42 yards, while Lower had the other two receptions.

The Golden Knights finished 262 rushing yards and 314 total yards of offense.

Northmor begins Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play this week with a trip to Cardington-Lincoln. The Pirates (1-2) ended up on the short end of a 65-6 scoreline against Colonel Crawford last Friday.

Staff Report

