Cross country: Galion sweeps dual meet with Kenton

KENTON — Galion swept a head-to-head matchup against Kenton in girls and boys cross action on Wednesday.

The Lady Tigers dominated the dual meet, defeating the Lady Wildcats by 27 points. Galion runners finished in first through fourth places to secure the victory with 16 points. Kenton finished the meet with 43 points.

In the boys’ race, Galion edged Kenton by a single point, despite Wildcats runners finishing first and second in the final standings. The Tigers finished 27 points and the Wildcats tallied 28.

Girls race results

Galion’s Raygann Campbell crossed the finish line in 20:58.22 to claim first place. Zaynah Tate placed second, recording a time of 21:08.09.

Nora Harding finished in third place, posting a time of 21:21.59. Emily McDonald came in fourth place, turning in a time of 22:32.

Kenton’s Kylie Allmon was the top placer for the Lady Wildcats, coming in fifth place. She completed the course in 22:37.62.

Ava Smith rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers, placing sixth with a time of 23:12.62.

Kenton runners Delaney Buxton and Leah Harder finished in seventh and eighth places, respectively. Buxton’s time was 23:37.81. Harder crossed the finish line in 23:38.38.

Galion runners filled places 9 through 11. Natalee Perkins placed ninth with a time of 24:34.15. Jasmine Clingman finished in 10th place, posting a time of 25:28.81. Dezi Lester claimed 11th place, crossing the finish line in 25:44.81.

Kenton athletes finished 12th, 13th, and 14th, respectively. Kendyl Gibson came in 12th place, finishing the course in 26:30.15. Mia Musser placed 13th, posting a time of 26:34.38. Bethany Cameron finished in 14th place with a time of 26:36.66.

Galion’s Elisha Brown placed 15th with a time of 26:50.22. Grace Sparks finished in 18th place with a time of 28:14.91. Ella Lehman came in 20th place, posting a time of 29:21.91. Avery Lutz placed 21st with a time of 29:28.94.

The rest of the Kenton runners posted the following results: Kinley Howe, 16th, 28:12.50; Elliott Hammonds, 17th, 28:12.84; Kira Ray, 19th, 29:20.47; Chloe Hattery, 22nd, 31:59.09; Aubrey Hattery, 23rd, 34:23.15.

Boys race results

Kenton’s Ethan Rall and Logan Brown finished 1-2 in the individual standings to lead the Wildcats. Rall’s winning time was 18:46.18. Brown posted a time of 18:55.59 to claim second place.

Galion runners secured their victory by claiming positions 3 through 6 in the final standings. Cannon Butler was the top Tigers placer, finishing third with a time of 19:27.66. Chad Taylor placed fourth, posting a time of 19:27.94. Kellen Kiser crossed the finish line in fifth place, turning in a time of 19:48.69. Erik Hilario came in sixth place with a time of 20:02.09.

Kenton’s Isaac Oreglia finished seventh and teammate Damian Diaz placed eighth. Oreglia’s time was 20:30.41. Diaz completed the course in 20:42.22.

Galion’s Anthony Ferini came in ninth place, posting a time of 20:42.50.

Kenton’s Adam Hopkins rounded out the top 10 runners, finishing the course in 21:06.12.

Following are the rest of the Galion runners’ results: Caleb Brutchey, 11th, 21:16.69; Tyler Fraizer, 13th, 21:23.28; Josue Hilario, 18th, 23:03.75; Holden Gabriel, 22nd, 24:30.06; Riley Gabriel, 23rd, 25:35.50; Ashton Faulds, 25th, 28:24.06.

Following are the remainder of the Kenton runners’ results: J.J. Manns, 12th, 21:17.91; Devan Dulin, 14th, 21:45.56; Carter Hale, 15th, 22:33.41; Haven Dyer, 16th, 22:41.09; Ben Diltz, 17th, 22:43.50; Austin Chen, 19th, 23:05.41; Dillon Dulin, 20th, 23:38.81; Cam Jesionowski, 21st, 24:15.06; Samuel Chen, 24th, 26:35.09.

Upcoming schedule

Galion has two meets on its schedule in the week following the Labor Day holiday weekend. They will compete in the Wynford Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The meet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Galion teams will compete in the McGowan Cross Country Invitational at Watkins Memorial. The meet begins at 1 p.m.

The Galion Cross Country Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at Amann Reservoir. Meet time is 9 a.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-1.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.