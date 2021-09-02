Boys golf: Galion keeps ‘The Streak’ intact

GALION — The Galion boys golf team kept “The Streak” intact in Mid Ohio Athletic play on Thursday, picking up two more wins.

The Tigers (8-0 MOAC) defeated Marion Harding by 15 strokes (115-170) and bested River Valley by 21 strokes (155-176) to remain undefeated in conference play this season. Galion extended its winning streak in conference action to 61 consecutive matches. “The Streak” began on Sept. 16, 2016.

Nick McMullen was the match medalist against the Presidents and Vikings, ending the afternoon with a round of 35 at Valley View Golf Course.

Logan Keller shot 37. Max Longwell carded a round of 40. Braylen Hart finished his day with a score of 43. Nate Barre tallied a final score of 44. Nate McMullen shot 45.

Jacob Beaschler led Marion Harding with a round of 36. Alix Goney shot 42. Connor McCoy tallied a score of 46. Evan Bonsel shot 46. Austin Allen finished with a score of 51. Aiden Miller carded a round of 63.

River Valley scores were not available.

Thursday was Senior Night for Tigers golfers Max Longwell and Ethan Thomas.

Upcoming schedule

Galion continues its quest for a fifth consecutive Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championship continues on Tuesday, Sept. 7 when the Tigers travel to Marion County to face Pleasant and Marion Harding. The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Marion Country Club.

The Tigers are scheduled to play in the City Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 10 at Oak Tree Golf Club in Mansfield. Tee time is 9 a.m.

The rest of the regular season schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Shelby, 4 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 16 at Highland, 4 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 20 at Lexington Invitational, 10 a.m.

Galion is the host school for the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Valley View Golf Course. Tee time is 9 a.m.

Postseason play begins Thursday, Sept. 30 with the Division II sectional tournament at Thunderbird Hills Golf Course in Huron.

Staff Report

