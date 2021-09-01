Volleyball: Lady Tigers sweep Clear Fork

GALION — Make it four wins in a row for Galion.

The Lady Tigers (4-1, 2-0 MOAC) swept Clear For in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball action on Tuesday evening to keep their streak intact. Galion prevailed 25-20, 25-19, 25-17.

The match was a scrappy affair with Clear Fork hanging around in each set. Galion head coach Kathleen Davis said she shook up the lineup somewhat to allow more players to get match experience.

“We tried to rotate some kids in that don’t normally play, just trying to get them some experience and let them get the feel of the game,” Davis said. “I always try to do that because if anybody gets hurt then I’m forced to throw someone in at a crucial time. Tonight we tried a couple of different things, but I think overall the girls learned to adjust to what was happening. They were probably tighter than what we wanted them to be, but we worked it out.”

Galion jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first set, but Clear Fork managed to pull to within three points (21-18) before the Lady Tigers picked up the win late. A serving error by the Lady Colts gave Galion its winning point.

The second set was tightly contested with neither team able to build more than a 3-point lead until Galion went on a 4-1 run to close it out and win by six points. Unforced errors by both sides kept the set close.

“We had eight missed serves, which is a lot of points to give up to a team that is scrappy like Clear Fork,” Davis said. “That’s something we need to clean up.”

Galion led from first serve to final point in the third set. The Lady Tigers rolled out to a 9-1 lead and extended their advantage to as many as 12 points. Clear Fork (1-5, 0-2 MOAC) made a run late to cut the deficit to six points, but got no closer than 23-17 before Galion tacked on the winning points.

Clear Fork head coach Leigh Jackson said she was pleased with her team’s effort against Galion.

“We’re trying to change the culture of the program,” said Jackson, who is in her first year as head coach. “I think they’re starting to buy in to the hard work, the discipline, and what never giving up means. That was awesome tonight. I’m so proud of them. I was looking at our scores from last year when we played Galion and we didn’t score more than 15 points. I told them that we have to learn how to limit our errors because we missed four or five serves in both the first and the second games and we lost by five. It’s those little things that we have to tweak to get better.”

Galion plays at Shelby on Thursday.

Clear Fork plays host to Ontario.

By Andrew Carter

