PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE


WEEK 3

Friday, Sep. 3

Upper Sandusky at Galion

Northmor at Bucyrus

Cardington-Lincoln at Galion

Plymouth at Crestline

Wynford at Lucas

Ridgemont at Buckeye Central

Seneca East at Willard

Mohawk at Gibsonburg

Toledo Waite at Carey

Highland at River Valley

Pleasant at Whitehall-Yearling

Madison at Ontario

Clear Fork at Lexington

Shelby at Bellevue

Mount Gilead at Elgin

Centerburg at Worthington Christian

North Union at Danville

East Knox at Crestview

Newark at Marion Harding

Fredericktown at Utica

Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson

Ada at Hardin Northern

Madison at Upper Scioto Valley

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lehman Catholic

Saturday, Sep. 4

Ridgedale at Green

