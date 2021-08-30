Boys golf: Tigers win Norwalk tournament for 3rd straight year

NORWALK — The Galion High School boys golf team collected a first-place trophy for the third consecutive season at the Jim Denos Memorial Tournament played at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Norwalk.

The Tigers shot 312 to win the event, which featured 19 schools. Host Norwalk finished 12th.

Galion’s Max Longwell was the runnerup for the match medal, shooting a 74 to finish just one shot behind Amherst’s Ryan Yoder, who carded a 73 to claim the match medal.

Galion’s Logan Keller finished his day with a round of 74 and Nick McMullen posted a final score of 78 for the Tigers.

Nate McMullen turned in a score of 86 and Nate Barre carded a final tally of 91 to round out the scoring for Galion.

MOAC record unblemished

The Tigers (6-0 MOAC) remained undefeated in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play with wins over River Valley and Ontario last week.

Galion defeated River Valley 166-173 on Wednesday at Kings Mill Golf Course. On Tuesday, the Tigers coasted to a 150-177 victory against ONtario at Valley View Golf Course.

Nick McMullen was the match medalist in both contests. He shot 38 in the win over River Valley and carded a round of 35 against Ontario.

Upcoming schedule

Galion will play host to Marion Harding (2-4 MOAC) and River Valley (1-2 MOAC) on Thursday at Valley View.

The Tigers resume tournament play this Saturday at the Bellevue Redmen Boys Golf Invite at Wousickett Golf Course in Sandusky.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-7.jpg

Staff Report

