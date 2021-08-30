Girls golf: Galion 14th at Fredericktown Invitational

MOUNT VERNON — The Galion High School girls golf team competed in the annual Fredericktown Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Hiawatha Golf Course in Mount Vernon.

Sophomore Taylor Kieffer led all Lady Tigers with her score of 132 and received team medalist honors. Kieffer, a first-year golfer for Galion, was consistent with 66 on the front nine and 66 on the back.

Junior Ellexia Ratcliff carded a 136 (67-69) for second best on the squad. Additional scores for the Lady Tigers were Missi Vonhoupe with a 146 (78-68), Addison Reed 153 (75-78), and Makenzie Lehman scoring 173 (86-87). The Lady Tigers finished with a team total of 567 and garnered 14th place.

Pleasant, currently the top team in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference, won the team title at the Fredericktown Invitational on Saturday, shooting 343.

“I’m very thrilled with those sophomores’ performances today.” Galion coach Alan Conner remarked. “Taylor, Addison, and Makenzie played hard and are really making progress. It was extremely hot, about 90 degrees, and all the girls pushed through the heat. We had two of our junior girls out today, Julia Conner and Izzie Willacker, so we’re playing some underclassmen at the varsity level right now and they are responding well. I’m excited for Taylor to lead the way today for our Lady Tigers.”

Galion will hit the links three times this week, all on the road. The schedule begins Monday with a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference match against Clear Fork at Little Apple. The Lady Tigers (0-5 MOAC) are still seeking their first conference victory.

This week’s schedule continues Tuesday against Wynford at the Golf Club of Bucyrus and concludes Thursday when the Lady Tigers battle Elgin at Green Acres in Marion.

