Cross country: Galion girls 2nd at Seneca East meet

ATTICA — The Galion girls cross country team continued its strong start to the 2021 season with a runnerup finish in the Seneca East Tiger Classic. The Lady Tigers have placed second in the team standings in back-to-back meets to kick off the new season.

“The Tigers ran an amazing race at Seneca East,” Galion head coach Cindy Conner said. “We had several season best times and a few lifetime PRs (personal records) from Elisha Brown, Nora Harding, Cannon Butler, and Wyatt Estep.”

In the girls Orange Division meet, Edison finished the day with 78 points, edging Galion for the team title. The Lady Tigers tallied 82 points. The Tiger Classic was essentially a preview of the upcoming Division II District meet that Galion will host on Oct. 23 with eight of the 13 schools from the district competing at Seneca East.

The Galion boys team placed seventh at Seneca East.

“We had six runners earn medals and the girls team finished second just behind Edison,” Conner said. “There seems to be an orange and blue battle every year. Overall, it was a great day for the Tigers and I am so proud of our teams.”

Raygann Campbell paced the Lady Tigers by placing sixth. Her time was 20:35.59.

Nora Harding finished 15th with a time of 21:43.68. Zaynah Tate placed 19th with a time of 22:28.58. Ava Smith finished 23rd, posting a time of 22:37.56.

Emily McDonald came in 28th place with a time of 22:51.03. Natalee Perkins finished in 55th place, turning in a time of 24:36.70. Elisha Brown finished in 94th place with a time of 26:37.47.

Jasmine Clingman placed 97th with a time of 26:48.20. Grace Sparks came in 129th with a time of 29:05.28. Ella Lehman finished in 146th place with a time of 30:30.43. Zoee Brissell came in 158th place with a time of 31:18.25. Ryllie Preston finished 174th with a time of 34:59.36.

Chad Taylor was the top placer for the Galion boys team, finishing in 21st place with a time of 18:42.57. Cannon Butler placed 24th, posting a time of 18:59.40.

Kellen Kiser crossed the finish line in 34th place, turning in a time of 19:21.37. Caleb Brutchey came in 57th place with a time of 20:13.27. Anthony Ferini placed 62nd with a time of 20:27.28.

Erik Hilario posted a time of 20:37.06 to finish in 68th place. Tyler Fraizer finished in 101st place, posting a time of 21:35.83. Josue Hilario finished 143rd with a time of 23:44.60.

Riley Gabriel came in 158th place with a time of 25:01.69. Holden Gabriel finished 166th with a time of 25:27.36. Ashton Faulds placed 195th with a time of 30:38.69.

“Seneca East had to change the course this year due to all the rain,” Conner noted. “This course seemed to be a bit faster than the course that is usually run for this invite. We had a few runners run well and take advantage of the faster course. The heat was an issue again on Saturday but we had our runners well prepared. Coaches sent many reminders to hydrate throughout the week and I think most of the runners were listening.”

Galion’s next meet is Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Wynford Invitational. It begins at 4:30 p.m.

Seneca East Tiger Classic

Orange Division Girls Results

1. Edison — 78

2. Galion — 82

3. Huron — 108

4. Bellevue — 140

5. Ontario — 169

6. Wynford — 170

7. Crestview — 178

8. Port Clinton — 178

9. Genoa — 262

10. Perkins — 262

11. Elmwood — 321

12. Willard — 322

13. Smithville — 354

14. Firelands — 379

15. Lakota — 394

16. Wellington — 413

17. Lake — 419

18. Vermilion — 463

Orange Division Boys Results

1. Black River — 36

2. Willard — 158

3. Huron — 160

4. Firelands — 164

5. Edison — 179

6. Perkins — 181

7. Galion — 189

8. Genoa — 218

9. Bellevue — 224

10. Crestview — 224

11. Smithville — 240

12. Vermilion — 240

13. Lakota — 284

14. Port Clinton — 355

15. Ontario — 369

16. Elmwood — 423

17. Fostoria — 453

18. Norwayne — 477

19. Wellington — 521

