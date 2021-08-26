Posted on by

PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE


WEEK 2

photo

Friday, Aug. 27

Carey at Galion

South Central at Northmor

Colonel Crawford at Smithville

Crestline at North Baltimore

Bucyrus at Crestview

Pleasant at Wynford

Triad at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Mount Gilead

Fostoria at Seneca East

Hopewell-Loudon at Mohawk

Madison at River Valley

Ontario at Highland

Granville at Clear Fork

Lexington at Shelby

Elgin at Cardington-Lincoln

Grandview Heights at Centerburg

Danville at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

East Knox at Utica

Marion Harding at Mansfield Senior

Northridge at Fredericktown

Vanlue at Ridgedale

Allen East at Lima Perry

Hardin Northern at Riverdale

Southeastern at Ridgemont

Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson

Waynesfield-Goshen at Arcadia

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_FOOTBALL-SCOREBOARD-LOGO-2.jpg
WEEK 2

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.