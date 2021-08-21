Volleyball: Davis hopes to continue Galion’s winning tradition

GALION — A new era of Galion High School volleyball begins under new leadership in 2021.

New head coach Kathleen Davis takes over what has been the most successful program in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference over the past seven seasons. Since becoming a member in 2014, Galion has won five conference championships in its seven seasons in the MOAC, including four consecutive titles from 2017 through 2020.

The team boasts a record of 79-13 in MOAC play since 2014 and has won 24 consecutive conference matches over the past two seasons, finishing 12-0 in both the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

Galion has finished no worse than third place in the MOAC standings since 2014.

“We are hoping to continue the traditions that have been made in the past and go ever further in tournaments,” Davis said looking forward to the new season.

Davis brings with her 15 years of coaching experience at various levels from club to high school varsity. She was head varsity coach at Sugarcreek Garaway in 2017 and spent the past three seasons as a varsity assistant coach at Cardington-Lincoln.

The Lady Tigers lost talent and depth with the graduation of five seniors from the 2020 squad. Gone are All-Ohio honorees Kayla Hardy and Samantha Comer, All-District performer Jaden Ivy, along with Kiera Pigg and Keely Knight. Hardy, Comer, and Ivy were also All-MOAC perfomers as seniors.

That said, Davis is excited about the group of athletes returning for the Lady Tigers in 2021. Sophomore Ashley Dyer enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, earning honorable mention All-MOAC recognition as a freshman. She recorded 175 kills, 39 blocks, an .809 serve perecentage, 23 aces, and 150 digs last season.

“She’s a returning starter and has really stepped into a leadership role,” Davis said. “A lot of the freshmen look to her and she’s been a visible leader for us by example more than anything.”

Davis said this year’s senior class features returning players Ady Monk, Kalyn Carroll, Dani Felder, and Emma Jutz. That group and the other upper classmen are taking their roles as leaders seriously, Davis said.

“A lot of our upper classmen have taken on those leader-captain roles,” Davis said. “The upper classmen get along very well, on and off the court. They’re all excited to play with each other and they like to help each other out. They’re not afraid to tell each other what to do to help the game. It’s really working really well.”

Davis said junior setter Ella Payne and freshmen hitters Madelyn Scheiber (middle hitter) and Jillian Capretta (outside hitter) are expected to make positive impacts for the Lady Tigers this season.

Davis’ assistant coaches for 2021 are Shelbie Wiseman and Summer Flick.

Lady Tigers Varsity Roster 2021

1-Jillian Capretta

2-Skyleigh Young

3-Ashley Dyer

4-Hailey Young

5-Ella Payne

6-Ady Monk

7-Kaylyn Carroll

8-Reagan Ivy

9-Madelyn Scheiber

10-Jordan Roderick

12-Kaya Capretta

13-Dani Felder

15-Emma Jutz

Lady Tigers Junior Varsity Roster 2021

2-Camryn Eckert

3-Cali Stuckman

5-Miranda Stone

6-Karley Caudill

8-Kaitlyn Claus

9-Audrey Glew

10-Kaitlyn McKee

14-Ella Steele

15-Cece Campbell

18-Aubrey Garrison

20-Sarah Peoples

2021 Galion Volleyball Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 24 vs. Bellevue, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26 at Marion Harding (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30 vs. Margaretta, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 vs. Clear Fork (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2 at Shelby (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Ontario (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Highland (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 at Crestview, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 13 at Willard, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Pleasant (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16 at River Valley (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21 vs. Marion Harding (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23 at Clear Fork (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27 at Monoeville, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. Shelby (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Ontario (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Northmor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Highland (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Pleasant (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11 vs. Wynford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 vs. River Valley (MOAC), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Buckeye Central, 11 a.m.

The 2021 Galion High School volleyball team begins its season on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at home against Bellevue. Match time is 6:30 p.m. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_b-081221j-GHS-fall-teams_0045_volleyball.jpg The 2021 Galion High School volleyball team begins its season on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at home against Bellevue. Match time is 6:30 p.m. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

