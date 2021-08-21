Prep football roundup: Eagles, Knights win; Bulldogs fall in Week 1

Colonel Crawford 55, Riverdale 7

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford decided to stamp its mark on the 2021 season early. In week one, in fact.

The Eagles (1-0) blew out Riverdale 55-7 on Friday, rolling up 530 yards of total offense and scoring 41 of their 55 points in the first half, including 27 in the second period alone. Colonel Crawford rushed for 401 yards on 38 carries — an average of 10.6 yards per tote.

Lincoln Mollenkopf rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries. He averaged 18.6 yards per touch. Mollenkopf also completed 5-of-6 passes for 79 yards.

Eight other Eagles contributed to the lethal rushing attack against Riverdale: Tanner Dyer 4 rushes, 42 yards; Kamryn Lohr 9 rushes, 41 yards; Micah Thomas 2 carries, 28 yards, touchdown; Michael Walsh 5 rushes, 27 yards; Trevor Voigt 1 carry, 23 yards; Matt Clinard 3 carries, 8 yards, 2 touchdowns; Hayden McCoy 1 rush, 7 yards; Tyler Smith 1 carry, 2 yards, touchdown.

Lohr connected on 4-of-4 passes for 50 yards. He and Mollenkopf combined for 129 passing yards to four different receivers.

Nolan McKibben made three receptions for 55 yards. Voigt caught three passes for 50 yards. Carson Feichtner recorded two catches for 21 yards. Caulen Spangler had one catch for three yards.

Defensively, the Eagles limited Riverdale to just 206 total yards. The Falcons’ (0-1) lone score came on a 2-yard pass by quarterback Lane Morris to receiver Spencer Dodds early in the fourth quarter. Morris completed 14-of-22 passes for 109 yards. Dodds caught three passes for 58 yards.

Colonel Crawford travels to Smithville in week two. The Smithies (1-0) earned a 20-13 win against Massillon Tuslaw on Friday.

Northmor 27, Seneca East 23

ATTICA — Northmor survived an opening week trip to Attica, securing a 27-23 win against Seneca East on Friday night.

The Golden Knights (1-0) and Tigers slugged it out for two quarters and were tied at 14 at the half before Northmor took the lead for good in the third period. The Knights scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to build a 27-14 cushion, which they would need to get out of Seneca County with the win.

Seneca East (0-1) scored nine points in the first two minutes of the final period to cut the deficit to 27-23 with 10 minutes left in the game. Northmor then had to hang on for the victory.

Max Lower keyed the Northmor offense, rushing for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. He scored on runs of 7, 2, 5, and 60 yards.

The Golden Knights amassed 212 of their 239 total yards on the ground. Quarterback Marcus Cortez rushed for 74 yards and Niko Christo added 12 yards rushing.

Cortez completed 2-of-10 passes for 27 yards. Andrew Armrose caught a pass for 17 yards and Trenton Ramos had one catch for 10 yards.

Defensively, Garrett Corwin recorded two interceptions for the Knights. CJ Stoney also had a pick.

Seneca East’s dual-threat quarterback Gavin Hargis rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and completed 11-of-21 passes for 71 yards. Jesse Beckman rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Northmor returns home Friday to face South Central (1-0) in the 2021 home opener. South Central clubbed Willard 41-15 in week one.

Seneca East continues its season-opening homestand in week two against Fostoria (0-1). The Redmen lost to Oak Harbor 47-0 in week one.

Buckeye Central 45, Crestline 12

CRESTLINE — Buckeye Central started the 2021 season on the right foot, posting a 45-12 victory against Crawford County neighbor Crestline on Friday night.

Quarterback Derex Dean passed for 179 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 20 yards to pace the Bucks offense. He completed 8-of-13 passes (with one interception), finding Manny Mullin three times for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

Dean completed two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Sanderson. Stephen Sostakowski caught one pass for 34 yards. Damian Dean made two receptions for 21 yards.

Kollin Rowlinson rushed for 80 yards. Mullin added 66 yards rushing.

Crestline quarterback Trevor Shade completed 19-of-29 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 10 yards.

Brandon Hiles made nine catches for 58 yards. Josh Hall caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Conner Lusk made three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Derek McCunn caught one ball for 23 yards. Jake Bruce had two receptions for 14 yards.

Hall rushed for 21 yards. Hiles had 16 yards rushing and Bruce added three yards on the ground.

Lusk also had an interception for the Bulldogs.

Buckeye Central (1-0) plays host to Triad in week two. The Cardinals (0-1) dropped a 28-6 decision to Benjamin Logan on Friday night.

Crestline (0-1) travels to North Baltimore on Friday. The Tigers (0-1) lost to Evergreen 27-7 in week one.

Crestline quarterback Trevor Shade prepares to sling a pass downfield against Buckeye Central in the season opening game for both programs on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Hutson Stadium. The Bucks prevailed, 45-12. Shade completed completed 19-of-29 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GAL082521_SPORTS_RDP_ART.jpg Crestline quarterback Trevor Shade prepares to sling a pass downfield against Buckeye Central in the season opening game for both programs on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Hutson Stadium. The Bucks prevailed, 45-12. Shade completed completed 19-of-29 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Shelley Clark | AIM Media Midwest

By Andrew Carter

