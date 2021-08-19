Crestline Classic Wiffle Ball Tournament set for Oct. 2

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Classic Wiffle Ball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2.

The tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kelly Park and the ballfields in Crestline.

Presented by the Crestline Community Development Team, this will be a double elimination tournament featuring five-person co-ed teams. Each team must have either two men and three women, or vice versa. Participants must be age 14 and older. The registration fee is $40 per team.

Proceeds will benefit the Crestline Community Development Team. Registration fees may be mailed to Crestline Community Development Team at P.O. Box 303, Crestline, OH 44827, or paid via Cash App by contacting Clayon Herold at 419-689-3711.

The tournament is limited to the first 20 registered teams. The official rules will be sent to the captain once the team is registered. Bats and balls will be provided.

For more information or to register, visit the Crestline Community Development Team Facebook Page.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_CRESTLINE-CDT-LOGO-1.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.