Boys golf: Tigers edge Shelby for MOAC win

GALION — The Galion High School boys golf squad needed both sub-40 rounds recorded by Nick McMullen and Nate McMullen to escape with a 3-stroke win against Shelby.

The Tigers (4-0 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) survived the 157-160 nail-biter against the Whippets on Thursday evening at Valley View Golf Course.

Galion’s Nick McMullen carded a round of 36 to earn the match medal. Nate McMullen posted a score of 39 to help offset a solid outing by the Whippets.

Logan Keller shot and Max Longwell recorded a score of 42 for the Tigers. Nate Barre finished his afternoon on the course with a score of 46. Braylen Hart posted a round of 48 for Galion.

Ashton Hoffbauer carded a round of 38 to lead Shelby. Carson Brubaker and Nicole Jones each turned in a score of 40. Brody Miller shot 42 to round out the scoring for the Whippets (3-2 MOAC) who lost two of the three conference matches they played this week.

Galion and Pleasant are tied atop the MOAC boys golf standings, sporting unblemished records in conference play so far this season. The Tigers and Spartans were scheduled to face off on Wednesday at Valley View, but that match was postponed until Sept. 15. The two teams will meet ahead of the make-up date on Sept. 7 at the Marion Country Club.

Galion is scheduled to play in the Watkins Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Cumberland Trail Golf Course in Pataskala.

The Tigers will resume MOAC play on Tuesday, Aug. 24 with a home match against Ontario at Valley View. Tee time is 4 p.m.

Galion then plays at River Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and will compete in the Norwalk Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28.

