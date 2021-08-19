Girls tennis: Galion falls to Marion Harding

MARION — Galion High School lost its opening match of the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference tennis season on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers dropped a 4-1 decision to Marion Harding.

Galion’s Emma Ross experienced her first competition as a singles player and captured a straight sets victory against Harding’s Anya Reynolds in a third singles match that lasted three hours. Ross prevailed 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) for her inaugural singles win.

At first singles, Taryn Simmers of Harding defeated Galion’s Taylor Henry in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

In the second singles match, Harding’s Ryleigh Tillman defeated Keiah Coulter in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Harding’s Sofi Tinnerello and Karli Harris defeated Emma Maguire and Lydia McCabe, 6-2, 6-3.

At second doubles, Harding’s Kenzie Parrish and Jayde Pineda defeated Kenzie Bowman and Zoee Reagan, 6-1, 6-0.

With the loss to Marion Harding, Galion drops to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.

Galion is scheduled to play host Clear Fork in another MOAC match on Thursday at Heise Park. Match time is 5 p.m.

