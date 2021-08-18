Girls golf: Highland tops Galion in MOAC play

CENTERBURG — Highland defeated Galion in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls golf play on Wednesday. The Lady Scots outdueled the Lady Tigers 207-232 on their home course at Wyandot Golf Course in Centerburg.
Junior Julia Conner once again led Galion, carding a score of 50 on the front nine at Wyandot. Conner has been the team medalist in every match so far this season. Her round on Wednesday included three pars. She nearly recorded a birdie on the ninth hole. Her chip from 60 yards out rolled to within two inches of the cup, but didn’t drop for her.
“It was so close,” Julia Conner said about her long chip that fell just short of the hole. “I was really hoping to break 50 today and if that shot could have dropped it would have given me a 49. I’m happy with my scores so far this season, just need to hit a couple more putts and really focus on my short game to get my numbers where I want to be.”
Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were juniors Izzie Willacker and Ellexia Ratcliff, who both shot 60. Senior Missi Vonhoupe rounded out the scoring for Galion with a 62, including a birdie on the par four fourth hole at Wyandot.
Drop scores for the Tigers were Taylor Kieffer (69), Addison Reed (72), Makenzie Lehman (74), and Destany Palasia (74).
The lost drops the Lady Tigers to 1-2 overall this season and 0-2 in MOAC play. Galion will host a quad match next Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Valley View Golf Course. Pleasant, Highland, and Ontario are slated to battle the Lady Tigers with tee time set for 4 p.m.
Galion is scheduled to play in the Fredericktown Invitational next Saturday, Aug. 28 at Hiawatha Golf Course in Mount Vernon. Twelve teams are scheduled to play in that tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
