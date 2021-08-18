Girls tennis: Improved Galion team takes the court

GALION — The 2021 edition of the Galion High School girls tennis team features a roster filled with players who gained valuable experience a year ago.

Head Coach Terry Gribble welcomes back two seniors with postseason experience and seven juniors, four of whom he listed as key players returning for the 2021 campaign.

“We graduated a lot of players in 2019, and last year’s team was young and inexperienced,” said Gribble, who has been head coach of the Galion program for four seasons. He’s directed the team to a 55-22 record during that span of time. Galion finished 1-15 in 2020.

Seniors Emma McGuire and Lydia McCabe were doubles partners who won their first two matches in the 2020 sectional tournament prior to bowing out in the third round of the tournament, Gribble said. McCabe received honorable mention recognition in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference all-conference voting.

The junior class features Keiah Coulter, Taylor Henry, Zoee Reagan, Kadence Fairchild, Kiera Barnhart, Kenzie Bowman, and Micah Brown.

Sophomore Emma Ross could make an impact this season, Gribble noted.

Gribble listed McCabe, McGuire, Coulter, Henry, Reagan, and Fairchild as key returning players for the 2021 editon of the Lady Tigers tennis program.

“The girls worked hard at the summer camp, and we are much improved from last season,” Gribble said.

Lindsey Harris is Gribble’s assistant coach.

The 2021 Galion High School girls tennis team. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_b-081221j-GHS-fall-teams_0063_tennis.jpg The 2021 Galion High School girls tennis team. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.