High school football is back

Week 1 of the 2021 high school season kicks off Friday with a decidedly more normal look and feel than did the 2020 edition.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, expect stadiums across the Buckeye State to be brimming with fans in the stands as opposed to the restrictions on attendance that schools experienced last season.

Locally, none of the school districts in our area — at least as of the time of this writing — have any restrictions in place for stadium capacity.

“Great news, Tiger fans, we are not being restricted for attendance at this point, so we are selling tickets to everyone who wants to cheer for our Tigers,” Galion Athletic Director Kyle Baughn said during a recent video update for Tigers supporters. “We will run normal gates and really look forward to welcoming all our Tiger fans back to the action. I do not anticipate being forced to limit our crowds at this point.”

Let the games begin

A full slate of action is on the schedule this week beginning with a pair of Thursday games involving Mid Ohio Athletic Conference and Northern 10 Athletic Conference programs. Ontario travels to Lexington in an MOAC versus Ohio Cardinal Conference matchup. Mohawk entertains Tiffin Calvert in a contest between N10 and Sandusky Bay Conference ballclubs.

Galion kicks off its 2021 season with a road game at Marion Elgin on Friday. The Tigers, 6-4 and a playoff team in 2020, will have new faces in some key roles this season and they get their first real-time test this week.

Head Coach Matt Dick leads the Tigers into his sixth campaign in charge of the program. He’s directed Galion to a 27-24 record and two playoff appearances (2019, 2020) during his tenure.

Elgin, a member of the Northwest Central Conference (NWCC), finished 2020 with a 6-4 record. The Comets went 1-1 in the postseason last year. It was their fifth postseason appearance. Head Coach Zachary Winslow said he hopes his ballclub can build on its success from 2020.

Week 2 will see the Tigers kick off a three-game homestand. Northern 10 preseason favorite Carey visits Unckrich Stadium on Aug. 27 to start the homestand. The Blue Devils finished 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Northern 10 in 2020. They posted blowout wins over Montpelier (63-0) and Ashland Crestview (42-14) before falling to Archbold (35-28) in a tight contest. The 2021 edition of Carey features 16 seniors led by quarterback Derek Lonsway and 2020 N10 co-player of the year Anthony Bell.

The rest of the three-game home set includes visits from Upper Sandusky on Sept. 3 and MOAC rival River Valley on Sept. 10. The rest of the home schedule features a key MOAC matchup against Clear Fork on Sept. 24 and an interesting contest against Lima Central Catholic on Oct. 15. The Thunderbirds finished 8-2 in 2020 and reached the Division VII state semifinals.

Galion’s road schedule includes trips to Marion Harding on Sept. 17, a key matchup at Shelby on Oct. 1, and visits to Ontario on Oct. 8 and Pleasant on Oct. 22 for the regular season finale.

Week 1 Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 19

Ontario at Lexington

Tiffin Calvert at Mohawk

Friday, Aug. 20

Galion at Elgin

Northmor at Seneca East

Riverdale at Colonel Crawford

Buckeye Central at Crestline

New London at Bucyrus

Wynford at Otsego

River Valley at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Hopewell-Loudon

North Union at Pleasant

Clear Fork at Fredericktown

Shelby at Madison

Cardington-Lincoln at Fairbanks

Mount Gilead at Ridgedale

Bloom-Carroll at Highland

Utica at Centerburg

Lucas at Danville

Northridge at East Knox

Marion Harding at Mount Vernon

The preseason is over for Galion and other high school football programs across Ohio. The 2021 regular season kicks off this week with the Tigers traveling to Marion County to take on Elgin in a non-conference contest. After Friday’s game, the Tigers will return to Unckrich Stadium for a three-game homestand beginning with Carey on Friday, Aug. 27. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GAL081821_SPORTS_WEEK1.jpeg The preseason is over for Galion and other high school football programs across Ohio. The 2021 regular season kicks off this week with the Tigers traveling to Marion County to take on Elgin in a non-conference contest. After Friday’s game, the Tigers will return to Unckrich Stadium for a three-game homestand beginning with Carey on Friday, Aug. 27. Brandont Little | AIM Media Midwest

Tigers face Elgin in 2021 season opener

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

