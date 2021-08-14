New soccer complex for Tigers

GALION — Galion City Schools’ new soccer complex will be ready for play when the new begins.

Athletic Director Kyle Baughn made that announcement during a fall sports update he provided for district residents on Thursday, Aug. 5.

“The soccer field is in great shape. The grass is ready to go,” Baughn said. “We’d like to thank Mike Dover from Front and Center Turf (in Mansfield). The irrigation system that was put in has worked wonderfully. We will play our first game on that field.”

The opening match of the 2021 soccer season is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24 when the Tigers girls team plays host to Tiffin Columbian. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The first boys match of the new season is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 against Pleasant. It’s set to kick off at 10 a.m.

“Mr. (Rodney) Dean in the maintenance department is working on the bleachers now,” Baughn said. “We should have bleachers up, grass ready to play for our first game.”

Baughn noted that the completion of some work at the new complex has been delayed due to logistical issues.

“Now because of all the challenges that COVID-19 has brought for getting product and ordering things, we do have some back order situations,” he stated. “We’re not sure that the building that will house a ticket entrance and also equipment, we do not know when that will be ready to roll, but that should not affect our kids. And also the scoreboard is on back order. We have some steel beams that we’re trying to get in to get put in the ground and then the actual scoreboard has two pieces on back order.

“So it looks like the actual scoreboard won’t be complete until sometime in September. So we’re going to look at using the same travel scoreboard that we’ve used before and we’ll make it work.”

Baughn thanked Superintendent Jennifer Allerding for her work in seeing the soccer complex project through to completion. He also thanked former Superintendent Jim Grubb for his work in initiating the soccer complex project as well as the bus garage project.

“It really is going to be great for our kids,” Baughn said. “We’re excited to get on the soccer field.”

